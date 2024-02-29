Real Madrid will look to sell 24-year-old star if top transfer target joins club in the summer - Reports

Amidst rumors of Real Madrid linking up with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, reports of the exit of Fran Garcia have also started surfacing. The Spanish left-back is touted to be offloaded in the summer, provided that Davies' highly-anticipated move to the Santiago Bernabeu goes through.

Real Madrid have been steadily building a star-studded squad for some time now and are seemingly adamant to add more high-profile names to their roster. With the likes of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, and more already in their ranks, Los Blancos are in pole position to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Another superstar linked with a transfer to the Spanish capital is Canadian prodigy Alphonso Davies. With his contract with Bayern Munich set to expire in 2025, Real Madrid have closed up a verbal agreement with him, as per The Athletic.

If all the proposed deals go through, manager Carlo Ancelotti will have the unique problem of having too many superstars at his disposal. However, to incorporate every star signing, Los Merengues will have to offload several pre-existing players. As per Marca, Fran Garcia looks to be the first name on the exit list.

Moreover, Ancelotti reportedly wants to extend Ferland Mendy's contract, making him the obvious second-choice left-back if Alphonso Davies' transfer materializes.

Having graduated from Madrid's academy, Fran Garcia returned to his boyhood club in July 2023. They signed him for a cut-price fee of €5 million after he spent three seasons at Rayo Vallecano. The Bolanos de Calatrava-born defender has made 24 appearances for Real Madrid across all competitions this term, providing five assists.

Real Madrid eyeing to also sign Kylian Mbappe's brother after special request from the Frenchman

While Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid seems to be all but confirmed now, the Spanish giants could also make a move for his brother, Ethan Mbappe. The 17-year-old midfielder is currently stationed at Paris Saint-Germain, like his older sibling. He could potentially follow in the 2018 World Cup winner's footsteps to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Mbappe has submitted a special request to the Madrid upper management, asking them to sign his brother alongside him. The report also states that the 14-time Champions League winners have accepted this proposal and will prepare a double move for the two siblings come summer.

Ethan Mbappe joined PSG in the same year as his elder brother, initially signing up for the French outfit's youth side. Since his arrival in 2017, he has racked up three appearances for Les Parisiens, with just one of them coming in Ligue 1.