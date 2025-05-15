Real Madrid will look to sign Liverpool target if they fail in pursuit for defender from European rivals: Reports

Real Madrid are prepared to turn their attention to Liverpool target Milos Kerkez if they fail to sign their main left-back target Alvaro Carreras, as per reports. The Spanish giants are set to prioritize defensive reinforcements this summer, having been severely hamstrung by injury problems this season.

Marca reports that Bournemouth star Kerkez is in the sights of the Spanish giants, but only if they can't find an agreement with Benfica for Carreras. They are exploring a creative deal that will see them sign Spain U-21 international Carreras for a fraction of his club's valuation.

Milos Kerkez has distinguished himself as one of the finest young left-backs in the English top-flight since joining Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023. His performances, coupled with his relationship with Dominik Szoboszlai, have made him a target for Liverpool, who are also looking to sign a new left-back.

Real Madrid are unsatisfied with the performances delivered by Spaniard Fran Garcia, who has been linked with Bournemouth in the past, and are keen on a new left-back. Ferland Mendy signed a new deal this season, but his fitness problems are very well pronounced and a major source of worry for the Spanish giants.

Alvaro Carreras was once on the books of Los Blancos as a youngster before moving to Manchester United, from where he joined Benfica. Real Madrid will try to get the Premier League side to trigger his buy-back clause before signing him from them at a cut-price fee.

If they do not manage to achieve the above, they will try to beat Liverpool to the signing of 21-year-old Hungary international Kerkez. The youngster will be keen to be reunited with Bournemouth teammate Dean Huijsen if they both move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid set to beat Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal to Dean Huijsen signing: Reports

Real Madrid are edging closer to an agreement for the transfer of Spain international Dean Huijsen, as per reports. The Spanish giants will look to have the youngster in their ranks next month, beating the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal to his signature.

Fabrizio Romano reports that representatives of the 20-year-old centre-back have already made the trip to Madrid to speak with Los Blancos. The Bournemouth man has decided to prioritize a move to the Spanish giants over joining Liverpool or another Premier League side this summer.

Huijsen will cost the Spanish outfit £50 million payable in three installments, and will join them ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup. The lanky centre-back will likely play alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold as Los Blancos' new additions next month.

