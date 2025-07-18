Real Madrid will look to sign new players this summer only if Rodrygo or one other star leaves the club: Reports

By Abel Yisa
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:32 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty
According to Rodra on ESPN (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid are not looking to add to their squad this summer. The report also claims that incoming signings would likely depend on the potential departure of Rodrygo and Dani Ceballos.

Rodrygo has been a crucial forward for Los Blancos in the attack in recent years. Primarily a left winger, he's played as a right winger who could quickly advance with the ball in attack. Rodrygo has also proven to be an attacker who could deliver goals. This has been evident as he has contributed 68 goals and 51 goals in 270 appearances for Real Madrid.

However, since Xabi Alonso took over the helm of affairs at the Santiago Bernabeu, Rodrygo's game minutes have declined. In the recently concluded FIFA Club World Cup, he only registered 92 minutes. Given a reduction in his game time, Rodrygo could reconsider his future at the Bernabeu before the summer transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos is one player who has also witnessed a decline in his playing minutes under Alonso's management. The Spaniard also registered only 70 minutes before Real Madrid's exit in the 2025 Club World Cup.

Another issue that could force Ceballos out of the Bernabeu could be the competition for a start in the central midfield position. This is based on the idea that Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga are ahead of him in the central midfield pecking order.

Thus, he might arguably leave the Santiago Bernabeu if he gets a better offer with a decent amount of playing time this summer. In 192 games, Ceballos has contributed seven goals and 16 assists for the Los Blancos.

"I came here it was during Marcelo’s time and he's been a role model for me" - new Real Madrid signing Alvaro Carreras

Alvaro Carreras Presentation As New Player Of Real Madrid - Source: Getty
New Los Blancos left-back Alvaro Carreras has named Marcelo and Roberto Carlos as his role models. He claimed Marcelo remains his preferred role model ahead of Roberto Carlos.

During a recent interview, the Los Blancos' new left-back said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"My idol? When I came here it was during Marcelo’s time and he's been a role model for me. Roberto Carlos too, but Marcelo above all."

Los Blancos paid €50 million to secure the Spaniard's signing from Benfica in the ongoing summer transfer window. In 68 appearances for Benfica, Carreras contributed five goals and six assists.

The Spaniard is likewise expected to go into the left-back and compete with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia for a start.

Abel Yisa

Edited by Aditya Singh
