Real Madrid will have to pay nominal fee to Liverpool in order for them to accept Trent Alexander-Arnold request: Reports

Liverpool have set two conditions for Trent Alexander-Arnold to join Real Madrid before the Club World Cup. They are ready to accept an early transfer but have asked for a fee from the Spanish giants.
As per a report in Diario AS, Liverpool want around €1 million for Trent's early transfer to Real Madrid. They had rejected a bid from Los Blancos in the January window, but the Englishman has not signed a new deal at the club.
The Reds have also stated that Trent must waive his salary for the last month of his contract at Anfield. They do not want to pay him wages for the month he will be playing for Real Madrid at the Club World Cup in the United States.
Trent is in the final weeks of his contract at Liverpool and has reportedly informed the club that he wants to leave. The Premier League champions were in contract talks this season, but they have not reached an agreement.
The Englishman can join any side for free this summer after his contract runs out on June 30th. However, Real Madrid look to bring him in a month early as they want him at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Jamie Carragher wants Liverpool star to reject Real Madrid move
Jamie Carragher has admitted that he hopes Trent Alexander-Arnold will change his mind and stay at Liverpool. He claimed that the Real Madrid target is a 'unique footballer' and understands why the Spanish giants want to sign him this summer.
He said via GOAL:
"He's a unique footballer, that's why Real Madrid want to sign him and that's why he's been part of one of the most successful eras in Liverpool's history. We all want that to continue. but at the moment its not looking too good. But you look at the scenes at the weekend, Trent being involved ands being a local player, the adulation and the support the Kop have for him. You watch and hope that may sway him to put pen to paper but all will be revealed in the next few weeks."
Trent has been with the Reds since the start of his career but is now set for a move to Real Madrid. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were also in contract talks with the Reds, and have signed their new contracts to extend their stay at Anfield.