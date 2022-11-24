Real Madrid will have scouts present to track Manchester United star at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

La Liga giants Real Madrid will send scouts to keep an eye on Manchester United’s Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot, Spanish outlet SPORT has reported (via TheHardTackle).

It has been reported that Real Madrid are set to monitor a number of players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including Portugal international Dalot. Dalot has been an undisputed starter under Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag this season, producing impressive performances in succession.

He has taken part in 20 games across competitions for the Red Devils this term, pitching in with a goal and two assists. Dalot sees his initial contract expire in June 2023, but United have the option to extend his stay for an additional year.

Nonetheless, Dalot’s contract situation has compelled Los Blancos to take notice, who are reportedly in the market for a dependable right-back. First-choice right-back Daniel Carvajal has struggled with form and fitness, Alvaro Odriozola does not seem to be in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans, and makeshift right-back Lucas Vazquez has been quite inconsistent. By adding Dalot, they could significantly strengthen the right-back position of their team.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid will send scouts to Portugal’s matches to track the player. However, considering Joao Cancelo serves as the first-choice right-back on Fernando Santos’ team, the scouts could be in for a disappointment at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United could also make life difficult for Madrid by tying Dalot down to a new contract. The player is also reportedly happy at Old Trafford and might green-light the extension. Los Merengues might have to table a big offer to compel Dalot to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dalot’s Portugal will begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with a clash against Ghana on Thursday, 24 November.

Real Madrid legend backs Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot to enjoy a long and successful footballing career

Real Madrid’s all-time record goalscorer (450 goals in 438 games), Cristiano Ronaldo, lauded 23-year-old Diogo Dalot in his sensational interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan. Ronaldo heaped praise on Dalot for his professionalism and called him a smart young footballer.

Ronaldo, who saw his United contract terminated on 22 November, told Morgan (via Manchester Evening News):

“If you ask me what I see in Manchester United, I can mention probably Dalot. Diogo Dalot is an example. He is young, but he is very, very professional.

“And I’m not doubting that he’s going to have longevity in football because he’s young, he’s smart, intelligent, and is very professional.”

