Real Madrid will not stand in France superstar Karim Benzema's way if he wants to travel to the World Cup final - Reports 

Real Madrid are not going to stop Karim Benzema from traveling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, according to Spanish news outlet Diario AS.

France reached their second World Cup final in a row after beating Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday, December 14. The defending champions will face Argentina in the final on Sunday, December 18, in a bid to retain their crown.

French striker Benzema missed the tournament after picking up a thigh injury on the eve of the World Cup and flew back to Madrid to rehabilitate.

Now with his national team back in another World Cup final, the 34-year-old has been allowed by Real Madrid to return to Qatar and watch Les Bleus gun for glory.

The aforementioned report stated that the ball is in Benzema's court and that Los Blancos won't stand in his way if he indeed chooses to travel to Qatar.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Benzema can travel for the World Cup final, Real Madrid will not stand in his way. The choice is his. Benzema can travel for the World Cup final, Real Madrid will not stand in his way. The choice is his. @diarioas 🚨💣 Benzema can travel for the World Cup final, Real Madrid will not stand in his way. The choice is his. @diarioas

At 34, this was probably his last chance to play at the FIFA World Cup again, having only done so in 2014. He scored thrice then as France reached the quarter-finals.

Last year, Benzema returned to the national set-up after a six-year hiatus and starred for Les Bleus at Euro 2020 by scoring four goals.

Following a prolific calendar year where he won La Liga and the Champions League, while also finishing as the top-scorer in both, he was seen as a key player in France's World Cup campaign.

However, an unfortunate injury robbed him of a chance to feature in Qatar and forced the Real Madrid ace to watch Les Bleus from home as they made it to another World Cup final.

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema has struggled with injuries this season

Benzema has suffered five bouts of injuries in the ongoing 2022-23 season, including four before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, missing nine games overall.

Yet, somehow, Los Blancos have managed to keep themselves in the race for another La Liga title, trailing arch-rivals Barcelona by just two points.

After winning the El Clasico in October, Carlo Ancelotti's side led the charts by three points. But a draw and loss to Girona and Rayo Vallecano, respectively, in the days leading up to the mid-season break saw them cede pole position.

Real Madrid will resume their top-flight campaign on December 30 against Real Valladolid. Benzema will be hoping to be fit by then as Los Blancos look to maintain their title charge in the second half of the season.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 43 votes