Real Madrid will try to sell star they bought for €50m in 2024 - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly find themselves in a conundrum with their left-back Ferland Mendy, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu has become increasingly clouded. While he is contracted until 2025, his time at the club has been marred by inconsistent performances and a string of injuries. According to Sport (via Fichajes), the club is now ready to sell of the French defender.

Despite showcasing defensive capabilities, the French international has reportedly failed to win over the coaching staff and the management in terms of his offensive contributions. The club's dissatisfaction extends to financials as well, and according to the report, Real Madrid have made the decision not to retain Mendy's services for the upcoming season.

Their significant €50 million investment in Mendy puts them in a position where they seek an impressive offer from other clubs. So far, that type of offer has been noticeably absent. Although previous transfer windows have seen reported interest in Mendy, manager Carlo Ancelotti's faith in the player's defensive qualities has deterred the club from accepting less-than-satisfactory bids.

The Spanish giants appear intent on parting ways with Mendy urgently, perhaps as a pre-emptive measure to avoid losing him for free when his contract expires in 2025. The Madridistas have a newfound interest in Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich's standout full-back, who could potentialluy replace Mendy at the club.

Interestingly, Davies' contract with the German side is also set to expire in 2025, and reports suggest that he is reluctant to extend his stay at Bayern due to the allure of joining Madrid.

Endrick expresses desire to team up with Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid's future attacking duo

Contracted to join Los Blancos in July 2024 upon turning 18, Endrick is currently honing his skills at Palmeiras in Brazil. During a recent interview with TNT Sports, he couldn't contain his excitement at the prospect of sharing the pitch with Kylian Mbappe, who could potentially join the Spanish giants next year.

Endrick revealed (via 90min):

"It would be wonderful to play with him. I'm a Real Madrid supporter, so the more stars that sign for Madrid, the better. It would be fantastic if he signed."

Real Madrid's quest for a new era of attacking brilliance has gained more traction with the departure of veteran striker Karim Benzema to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad.

The potential pairing of Endrick and Mbappe is tantalizing. The former is widely regarded as a prodigious talent, while Mbappe has already established himself as one of the sport's brightest stars. The French forward’s contract situation has reportedly put the Santiago Bernabeu on high alert, given their long-standing rumored interest in acquiring his services.