Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappe and two key stars for Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad: Reports

Real Madrid will not have Kylian Mbappe to count on, alongside two other players, in their Copa del Rey clash against Real Sociedad. Los Blancos will face their opponents at the Estadio de Anoeta, in the first leg of the semi-final today (February 26).

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old French World Cup winner has undergone a tooth extraction during the week. This has prevented him from participating in training, and with the match set to take place today, he has been omitted from the squad to face Sociedad.

The French forward won't be the only first-team player out of the matchday squad, with Fabrizio Romano naming two other players who will not have a spot against Sociedad. According to the transfer expert, first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and versatile midfielder Federico Valverde will also be rested today.

When Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Mbappe, the Real Madrid manager said (via Yahoo Sports):

“Kylian Mbappe will travel with the team and it’s possible that he will play. He did not train today because of a tooth problem.”

With Mbappe unable to feature today, the forward will hope he can return to fitness by the time they face Real Betis in La Liga on March 1.

Real Sociedad boss urges team to be wary about facing Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil has urged his name to be cautious when facing Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe later today. Although the French forward will not be available for the game, the Sociedad boss explained (via Football Espana):

“Even if you remove five of his teeth, I can tell you that it won’t affect him much."

Even in Mbappe's absence, they face difficult opponents in Los Blancos but Alguacil believes Sociedad can find answers. He said:

“How to beat them? We will have to do everything, against a team of such level you cannot always press high, sometimes they will force us to be compact and retreat... Of course, we will have to do it very well because if they distract you for a minute, they will kill you.”

After the first leg, the two sides will clash in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 1.

