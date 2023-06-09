Real Madrid willing to accept £86 million for potential transfer of Manchester United target: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to sell Federico Valverde for £86 million amid interest from Manchester United.

Valverde, 24, has established himself as a crucial starter for Los Blancos over the past four seasons. Since arriving from Penarol for over £4 million in 2016, he has helped his current club lift nine trophies, including two La Liga titles.

A right-footed box-to-box operator blessed with pace and stamina, the Uruguayan relished his best-ever season in terms of offensive output this term. He registered 12 goals and seven assists in 56 overall appearances for his team.

According to Todofichajes, Manchester United have expressed an interest to sign Valverde in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are keen to reunite the versatile midfielder with his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro.

Valverde, who has a contract until June 2027 at Santiago Bernabeu, lost some of his form in the second half of the ongoing 2022-23 season. After a fine start to the term, he registered just four goals and three assists in 35 matches since the turn of the year. As a result, he has raised a few questions amongst the Los Blancos top brass of late.

Real Madrid, who are expected to finalise a deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham soon, are open to cashing in on Valverde this summer. They have slapped an exorbitant price tag of £86 million on the Uruguayan.

Should Valverde secure a permanent transfer to Manchester United, he would pop up as a first-team name for them. He would form a brilliant trio alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, displacing Christian Eriksen in the process.

Overall, the 49-cap Uruguay star has scored 18 goals and provided 15 assists in 204 matches for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid aim to sign Manchester United target Harry Kane: Reports

According to famed journalist Jose Felix Diaz, Real Madrid are hoping to snap up Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, beating Manchester United in the process. They are keen to dish out £69 million for his services.

Kane, 29, has been a hot topic of speculation of late as he is in the final 12 months of his contract. With Spurs failing to seal an European spot in the Premier League, he is expected to end his 19-year-long association with his team.

A right-footed complete forward renowned for his finishing and heading, the 82-cap England international provided a fine account of his skills this season. He scored a whopping 32 goals and laid out five assists in 49 games for Spurs.

