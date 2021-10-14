Real Madrid willing to match Manchester United star’s €15m-a-year salary demands - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly back in the running to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

As per a report in AS (via Managing Madrid), the Spanish giants are looking to snap up the Frenchman on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with the Manchester United star for a long time. However, they have never managed to get a deal over the line.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌕| Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar. His €15m net salary and transfer bonus would also fit in the club's salary scale. @AS_SergioSantos 🚨🌕| Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar. His €15m net salary and transfer bonus would also fit in the club's salary scale. @AS_SergioSantos #rmalive

AS claim Real Madrid have no intentions of signing the midfielder in the January transfer window and will only offer him a pre-contract. However, they are ready to meet his €15 million-a-season wage demands in order to lure him to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos do not wish to get into a tussle with Manchester United and want to have a clear run at the midfielder.

Pogba has expressed his desire to play for the La Liga side a couple of times before. Speaking to the media this time last year, he said:

"Yes, all footballers would like to play for Real Madrid. Maybe it is a dream. It is a dream for me, why not one day? As I have said, I am at Manchester United and I like my club."

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive @AS_SergioSantos @AS_SergioSantos ↪️ However, at the moment, Real Madrid won't enter a bid with teams that can offer things outside of the market. Therefore, there is a clear premise: Pogba has to want to play for Madrid. @AS_SergioSantos ↪️ However, at the moment, Real Madrid won't enter a bid with teams that can offer things outside of the market. Therefore, there is a clear premise: Pogba has to want to play for Madrid. @AS_SergioSantos #rmalive

Paul Ince urges Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid

Paul Ince has not been a big fan of Paul Pogba since his arrival at Manchester United. He even urged the midfielder to leave Old Trafford last year. However, the 28-year-old has stayed put despite having just a year left on his current deal.

Here's what Ince said about Pogba:

Also Read

"I know he has had an injury, and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on. But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid. I think his performances, since he has been here, have been inconsistent. Paul Pogba is a world-class player, and when he moved to Old Trafford, I thought [it would be] great. But all he has done is been a problem. The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Manchester United player."

Paul Pogba can agree on a pre-contract with any club in January and join them for free in the summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh