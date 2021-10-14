×
Create
Notifications

Real Madrid willing to match Manchester United star’s €15m-a-year salary demands - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in star midfielder Paul Pogba
Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in star midfielder Paul Pogba
Sripad
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 14, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Rumors

Real Madrid are reportedly back in the running to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

As per a report in AS (via Managing Madrid), the Spanish giants are looking to snap up the Frenchman on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid have been linked with the Manchester United star for a long time. However, they have never managed to get a deal over the line.

🚨🌕| Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar. His €15m net salary and transfer bonus would also fit in the club's salary scale. @AS_SergioSantos #rmalive

AS claim Real Madrid have no intentions of signing the midfielder in the January transfer window and will only offer him a pre-contract. However, they are ready to meet his €15 million-a-season wage demands in order to lure him to the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos do not wish to get into a tussle with Manchester United and want to have a clear run at the midfielder.

Pogba has expressed his desire to play for the La Liga side a couple of times before. Speaking to the media this time last year, he said:

"Yes, all footballers would like to play for Real Madrid. Maybe it is a dream. It is a dream for me, why not one day? As I have said, I am at Manchester United and I like my club."
@AS_SergioSantos ↪️ However, at the moment, Real Madrid won't enter a bid with teams that can offer things outside of the market. Therefore, there is a clear premise: Pogba has to want to play for Madrid. @AS_SergioSantos #rmalive

Paul Ince urges Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United for Real Madrid

Paul Ince has not been a big fan of Paul Pogba since his arrival at Manchester United. He even urged the midfielder to leave Old Trafford last year. However, the 28-year-old has stayed put despite having just a year left on his current deal.

Here's what Ince said about Pogba:

Also Read

"I know he has had an injury, and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on. But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid. I think his performances, since he has been here, have been inconsistent. Paul Pogba is a world-class player, and when he moved to Old Trafford, I thought [it would be] great. But all he has done is been a problem. The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Manchester United player."

Paul Pogba can agree on a pre-contract with any club in January and join them for free in the summer.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी