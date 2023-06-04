Real Madrid willing to offer a contract worth €5 million-a-year to Premier League star: Reports

Real Madrid are willing to make a sensational swoop to secure the services of departing Liverpool fan-favorite Roberto Firmino.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Defensa Central (via Fichajes), Los Blancos President Florentino Perez admires the veteran striker's abilities and is willing to shell out €5 million-a-year to bring Firmino to Madrid.

Football España @footballespana_



Firmino would join as a free agent, with him leaving Real Madrid are readying a contract offer for Roberto Firmino, according to Defensa Central.Firmino would join as a free agent, with him leaving #LFC at the end of the month. Real Madrid are readying a contract offer for Roberto Firmino, according to Defensa Central.Firmino would join as a free agent, with him leaving #LFC at the end of the month. https://t.co/8zKuYKiWG5

Real Madrid are looking to plan for the future after a disappointing campaign in which they faltered in La Liga as well as the Champions League.

Several changes are in the squad are expected to take place over the summer with high-profile signings as well as departures. Karim Benzema was rumored to be eyeing the exit door but has now reportedly decided to stay, but manager Carlo Ancelotti would welcome additional options for the striker role.

This is where Perez is looking to plug the gap by targeting Roberto Firmino, who will leave Liverpool and become a free agent at the end of this month after the expiration of his contract.

Benzema and Firmino have a big similarity in their style of play as they are both great facilitators while also being remarkable goalscorers. Signing the Brazilian would greatly benefit Real Madrid's requirements, who have Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on the wings, with Federico Valverde supporting from midfield. Firmino would join as a free agent, meaning Los Blancos will not have to pay any fee apart from his wages to sign him.

While Real Madrid are targeting other big names such as Harry Kane, they could choose a shrewd option and go for a proven performer in Firmino.

Real Madrid mutually terminate Eden Hazard's contract, Mariano Diaz leaves as a free agent

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in 2019 for a club-record fee of £88.5 million, with a reported salary of £400,000 per week, making him one of the highest earners at the club.

During his lackluster four-year spell with Los Blancos, Hazard made just 76 appearances, scoring a meagre seven goals and providing 12 assists. This was a huge drop-off from his scintillating form towards the end of his spell with the Blues. However, with Real looking to clear up their wage structure, Hazard's tenure in the capital has come to an end with a mutual termination.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Official: Eden Hazard leaves Real Madrid! Contract terminated by mutual agreement.



“Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement by which the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023”, club announces. Official: Eden Hazard leaves Real Madrid! Contract terminated by mutual agreement.“Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement by which the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023”, club announces. #Hazard 🚨 Official: Eden Hazard leaves Real Madrid! Contract terminated by mutual agreement.“Real Madrid C. F. and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement by which the player is disassociated from the club as of June 30, 2023”, club announces. #Hazard https://t.co/0moZaBUQzK

The club have also decided not to offer Mariano Diaz a contract extension, meaning he will depart the club at the end of June.

Diaz made 84 appearances for Los Blancos in two spells, scoring 12 goals and chipping in with three assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes