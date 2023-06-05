Real Madrid willing to offer star forward and defender to Tottenham as part of deal to sign Harry Kane: Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are willing to offer Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Karim Benzema is leaving Real Madrid this summer and is close to joining Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The Frenchman played his last game for Los Blancos against Atheltic Bilbao.

Hence, the Spanish giants need to sign a new attacker to lead up front and Tottenham's Kane, who will be out of contract in 2024, is the leading option.

In a bid to sign Kane, Real Madrid are reportedly willing to offer left-back Mendy. The Frenchman has had an injury-plagued campaign this season, making 28 appearances across competitions.

Another player that the Spanish giants are willing to offer is Rodrygo. The Brazilian has been one of the team's leading attackers in recent seasons. He was crucial for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists in 57 matches across competitions.

Kane is expected to cost around €100 million, at the least. With Real Madrid set to complete a mega move for Jude Bellingham, they are said to be looking at ways to bring the Englishman to the Santiago Bernabeu without paying an exorbitant fee.

Carlo Ancelotti was surprised by Karim Benzema's Real Madrid exit

It's the end of an era at Real Madrid as Karim Benzema leaves the club after an illustrious spell. The Frenchman has been an important player for the club since his 2009 move. However, in recent years, he became the leader of the team's attack, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Benzema leaves the club as the team's all-time second-highest goalscorer (354).

Ancelotti said he was surprised by the player's decision. In a media interaction after Los Blancos' final game of the season against Athletic Bilbao, Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

"I have trained one of the best in the world. Not only as a forward, as a complete footballer. He is a great person, kind, humble, serious. We cannot be happy, but we must respect him. He earned the right to decide. He has done legendary, unforgettable things."

He added:

"It was a surprise, but it is part of a transition process. We have time to think about what we will do. I spoke to him this morning and he told me he was leaving. I showed him all my respect for everything he has done."

Along with Benzema, the likes of Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz will also leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes