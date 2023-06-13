Real Madrid working on final details as striker dreams of joining this summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly close to bringing in RCD Espanyol striker Joselu to bolster their attack.

According to transfer news specialist Fabrizio Romano, Los Blancos are working on the final steps to completing their first signing of the summer. He added that the club have already agreed personal terms with Spanish forward.

Romano provided the update via his Twitter page on June 12, writing:

"Real Madrid are working on key, final details of Joselu deal in order to get it done in the next days. It’s up to Madrid as deal would happen at very favourable conditions.

"Personal terms already agreed last week as Joselu dreams of this move, waiting for Real."

Carlo Ancelotti's side notably lost Karim Benzema earlier this month, with the talismanic forward joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Benzema departed as a free agent after making 648 appearances for the club in which he scored 354 goals and won 25 trophies.

Real Madrid need to find a goalscorer to fill the large void left by the Frenchman and Joselu seems to have emerged as one of the candidates to do so. They have also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, as well as long-term target and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Joselu was notably part of Real Madrid's Castilla team between 2009 and 2012 and scored 40 times in 73 matches. He also featured for the senior team twice in 2011, scoring once apiece in both games.

Real Madrid target Joselu was excellent for Espanyol in the 2022-23 season

Real Madrid's interest in Joselu has likely stemmed from his superb displays for RCD Espanyol during the 2022-23 season apart from his days in their academy.

Having joined the Periquitos only in July last year, the Spaniard scored 16 times and laid out two assists in 34 La Liga matches during the campaign. He converted 17% of his chances and averaged 0.6 key passes, 0.5 successful dribbles and 2.1 fouls won per league game.

However, his efforts couldn't stop Espanyol from suffering relegation as they finished 19th in the standings. While Joselu still has two years left on his current contract, his club's demotion to the Segunda Division could see him become available for a cheap fee.

He notably has sufficient La Liga experience, having played 165 times in the competition and scored 58 goals. The Spaniard also featured for Stoke City and Newcastle United in the Premier League, as well as Hannover 96, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC in the Bundesliga.

