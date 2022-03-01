"Really exciting talent"- Gary Neville and Joe Cole reveal their choices for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement at Arsenal

Former Premier League stars Gary Neville and Joe Cole have given their opinions on who Arsenal should sign as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon striker left the Gunners by mutual consent and joined Barcelona during the January transfer window. Arsenal were linked with a number of forwards, but failed to finalize a deal for anyone.

The Gunners were heavily linked with a move for Serbian hitman Dusan Vlahovic, but the 21-year-old opted to join Serie A giants Juventus instead. The club were also reportedly interested in Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, but were unwilling to trigger his £75 million release clause.

Joe Cole believes the Gunners should attempt to sign Lille forward Jonathan David. The 22-year-old has been a long-term target for the north London club. David has enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign with Lille and has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances in the Champions League this season.

Joe Cole told BT Sport as per Football.london:

"He plays the beautiful, raw way, he runs on shoulders, good finisher, he's a target man, he holds it up. All eyes of Europe are looking at him. A lot of his teammates' performances have dropped this year and his have actually stayed and gone up. This is what he's all about though, once he gets in behind he's clinical, his touch is good, strong."

Gary Neville, however, disagrees with Cole. The former Manchester United defender believes Arsenal should attempt to sign Chelsea loanee Armando Broja. The Albanian joined Southampton on a season-long loan deal last summer and has been in fine form for the Saints this season.

"Enourmously impressed by Broja. He's so smooth. When you look at him in the final third, I think the really top young players look well ahead of their years. They have more time on the ball than you think. A lot of young players are erratic and they are rash. He's not. He's a really, really exciting talent and I like him a lot," Neville told Sky Sports.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are the only two senior strikers in Arsenal's squad at the moment. Lacazette has been in fine form for the Gunners in recent weeks. The duo have, however, have managed to score just three Premier League goals between them this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Lille



Arsenal have been mentioned among clubs interested in him - but there’s nothing advanced yet. Open and long race. Jonathan David will be one of the big names on the market… in the summer. He’s not leaving Lille in January, the plan is to complete the season in Ligue1.Arsenal have been mentioned among clubs interested in him - but there’s nothing advanced yet. Open and long race. Jonathan David will be one of the big names on the market… in the summer. He’s not leaving Lille in January, the plan is to complete the season in Ligue1. 🔴 #LilleArsenal have been mentioned among clubs interested in him - but there’s nothing advanced yet. Open and long race. https://t.co/z5z1glKYEy

Arsenal could opt to sign a striker with Premier League experience'

Southampton v Everton - Premier League

Despite being advised to sign Jonathan David by Joe Cole, and Amrando Broja by Gary Neville, Arsenal could opt to sign a striker with Premier League experience and pedigree. Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin is widely expected to join one of the Premier League's 'top six' clubs in the near future.

The England international scored 13 goals in 36 Premier League appearances during the 2019-20 season and 16 goals in 33 league games last season. His progress has been hampered this season due to long-term foot injury. He has scored three goals in eight appearances in all competitions for the Toffees this season.

Calvert-Lewin's speed, physical presence, and Premier League experience make him the ideal transfer target for Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal currently sit sixth-place in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with a game in hand over Ralf Rangnick's side.

Arsenal are one of the favorites to finish in the top four of the league this season. The club will be able to sign their top transfer targets if they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy