According to a recent survey conducted by Giacobbe & Asociados (via Marca), a significant percentage of Argentines would vote for Lionel Messi as president. Of those polled, 43.7% said they would vote for Messi to be in the Casa Rosada, while 37.8% answered no, and 17.5% said they would consider it. The rest, 0.9% did not answer or remained undecided.

When he was pitted against major Argentine politicians in the poll, Lionel Messi received the most votes at 36.7%. He was followed by Javier Milei with 12.0%, Cristina Kirchner with 11.3%, Patricia Bulrich with 8.8%, and Mauricio Macri with 6.9%.

The remaining candidates had very low approval, with Horacio R. Larreta receiving 2.9%, Facundo Manes 1.8%, Sergio Massa 1.4%, current president Alberto Fernandez with 1.3%, and Nicolas del Cano with 0.8%.

Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste did not go to the presidential residence after their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. While it might have been seen as a controversial move, a large majority (82.9%) of survey respondents thought it was the appropriate decision. Only 15.8% thought it was wrong, while 1.4% were undecided or did not answer.

According to the survey, many respondents also believe that Julian Alvarez is the most likely candidate to be the next Messi for the Argentine national team. The young forward has demonstrated his potential for both club and country, leading many to believe that he has the potential to follow in Messi's footsteps.

Other players mentioned as potential successors to Lionel Messi include Enzo Fernandez, who shone for Argentina at the World Cup. However, some participants indicated that they did not know or that there was currently no one capable of filling the legend's shoes.

Qatar University has announced that Lionel Messi's room during the World Cup will be turned into a museum. The decision comes as a result of the incredible impact Messi had on the tournament, where he led Argentina to victory and was named the tournament's best player.

The university wants to honor his achievement and provide a unique opportunity for fans to get a glimpse into the life of one of the greatest footballers of all time. It is sure to be a popular attraction for both students and tourists alike.

Qatar University is located in the capital city of Doha, which served as one of the host cities for the World Cup. The university played a significant role in hosting the Argentina national team, providing accommodation for many of the teams and their staff.

