Relegated Premier League star training with Manchester United as he finds new club - Reports 

Defender Jonny Evans is reportedly training with Manchester United after Leicester City got relegated from the Premier League during the 2022-23 season.

According to Manchester Evening News' Steven Railston, Evans has left the Foxes and is training with the Red Devils in a bid to keep himself fit.

Evans, 35, played 152 games for Leicester during his time at the club, having arrived from West Bromwich Albion in 2018. He made 14 appearances across competitions last season.

The centre-back is now without a club and is training with Manchester United. He has trained with the academy as well as the first team, imparting his experience.

Evans previously made 198 appearances for the Red Devils. The central defender won 10 trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles, one Premier League, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

Evans is also a seasoned international for his country Northern Ireland as he made 91 appearances for his country at the international level.

Rio Ferdinand recently spoke about Manchester United's decision to sell Jonny Evans

Manchester United sold Jonny Evans for £6 million to West Bromwich Albion back in 2015. United legend Rio Ferdinand thinks the decision was a mistake as Evans was one of the club's best defenders at that point in time.

Apart from the Irishman, Ferdinand was also flabbergasted by the club's decision to sell players like Fabio, Rafael, Danny Welbeck, and Javier Hernandez. The legendary central defender said on the Vibe With Five podcast:

"One of the big things they messed up on… they sold the Da Silva twins, they sold Welbeck, they sold Chicharito, Jonny Evans, all in a short space of time."

He further added:

"They were the lifeblood of Man United, they all came through the system, all Man United boys, and that was lost as well. That was a part of what the club had been built on before, people who would come through the academy were integral to everything Man United stood for."

Ferdinand concluded:

"And they were getting rid of those players willy-nilly, I couldn’t believe the club even allowed it."

When asked whether the players were at United's level when they were sold, Ferdinand said:

"Yeah. Welbeck’s good enough now, Chicharito 100 per cent, Rafa and Fabio Da Silva, what they did at Man United they could’ve done that for the rest of their career, 100 per cent."

He added:

"Jonny Evans was one of the biggest travesties in that time to have left. He should never have been allowed to leave the club. He was the best centre-half at the club when we all left. Chris] Smalling’s had a great career, don’t get me wrong, but Jonny Evans is a better player, 100 per cent."

Apart from West Brom, Evans also went on to play for Leicester City. Fans will keep a keen eye on the next move of his career for the former Manchester United defender after he left the Foxes. He has been linked with a move to Everton.