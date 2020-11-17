Report: Manchester United, Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele

Premier League teams Manchester United and Arsenal are both said to be interested in signing Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

According to a report by Sport, both Manchester United and Arsenal have continued to monitor Dembele's situation at Barcelona, which continues to be uncertain.

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has not yet put his trust in Dembele since taking over in the summer, with the Frenchman starting only three La Liga games so far this season.

However, the next few months could be pivotal in Dembele's Barcelona career. Ansu Fati's injury means that Barcelona will need someone else to step up from the wide areas in attack, which opens the door for Dembele to prove to Koeman that he can be a reliable option.

In the summer, speculation was rife on Dembele's future at Barcelona. Manchester United were reportedly interested in securing a loan deal for the winger, but it did not materialise.

Sport are now reporting that Barcelona will still listen to any offers for Dembele, including from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, who are thought to be ahead of the queue.

Manchester United, Arsenal continue to monitor Dembele situation at Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona future continues to be uncertain

Dembele's current Barcelona contract expires in June 2022, and it is being reported that the club are keen on selling him before the expiry of his contract.

When Manchester United came calling in the summer, it was reported that Dembele refused to leave.

Despite that, Manchester United are still said to be keen on signing the Frenchman, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad still having a hole in the right wing.

For Arsenal too, Dembele could be an essential signing, given their toothlessness in attack recently. Willian hasn't gotten off to the best start in an Arsenal shirt, while club-record signing Nicolas Pepe is yet to come close to justify his transfer fee.

Barcelona are said to be keen on selling Dembele either in January or next summer, just so it gives them some financial return. Losing Dembele on a free transfer after signing him for around £135m could be damaging for Barcelona, especially given their current financial state.

With the current financial situation at Barcelona, if their resolve is tested by either Manchester United or Arsenal, their response will be interesting, given Fati's injury.