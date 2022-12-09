Reported new Real Madrid signing rejected Barcelona 3 times despite Xavi directly calling him: Reports

Palmeiras teenager Endrick reportedly declined Barcelona's advances three times before deciding to commit his future to Real Madrid.

Endrick, 16, was recently touted as the next Brazilian sensation. Earlier in January, he shot to prominence after being named the Player of the Tournament at the 2022 Copinha. He scored six goals in seven matches, helping Palmeiras' U20 side lift the trophy.

A left-footed forward with considerable technique on the ball, Endrick has been on the radar of European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Chelsea for quite some time.

According to La Razon journalist Edu Cornago, Endrick rejected Barcelona's offer three times despite Xavi Hernandez's personal attempts to convince the player of their project. He is said to have always intimated his dream of succeeding at Real Madrid to his agents.

Endrick, who is eligible to arrive on European shores in the summer of 2024, has a full verbal agreement for a deal worth up to €72 million in place with Los Blancos, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. He is set to sign a six-year deal until June 2030 later this year.

With Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio nearing the end of their stints at the Santiago Bernabeu, Endrick's potential arrival is more than logical for Carlo Ancelotti's side. Furthermore, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are also expected to show the ropes to their young compatriot in the future.

Since making his senior debut in October, Endrick has registered three goals and one assist in seven appearances for Palmeiras this season.

Endrick heaps praise on Real Madrid and Barcelona amid transfer speculations

Earlier this year, Palmeiras forward Endrick lavished praise on Real Madrid and on their traditional rivals Barcelona. He told MARCA:

"I have a lot of love for Real Madrid because of Cristiano Ronaldo, although I have also looked up some of their history, and they are a very good team. It is very gratifying for me to know that they are watching me. I am very grateful to God for that. I have to do more; it's not good enough yet. I still have a long way to go."

When asked about the Catalan giants, Endrick added:

"Barcelona are a very good team too, spectacular, with incredible players, some of whom have already left, such as [Lionel] Messi, Xavi [Hernandez] and [Andres] Iniesta. It's good that one of the best clubs in the world follows me as a player. I thank God very much."

