Reports: Arsenal among host of clubs interested in Porto midfielder Otavio

Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Porto midfielder Otavio on a free transfer in the summer. The Brazilian has been the subject of interest from several clubs and now it seems that Mikel Arteta is also one of the player's admirers.

Otavio is currently in the final six months of his contract with Porto and has decided against renewing his deal with the Portuguese club. This allows the Brazilian to negotiate a move to a club of his choice in the summer.

According to Italian site TuttoMercatoWeb, as reported by TeamTalk, Arsenal are now interested in bringing Otavio to the Emirates in the summer. The Brazilian has also been made an offer by Leicester City, as Brendan Rodgers is pushing hard for the midfielder's signature as well.

Otavio is a versatile midfielder, who can play anywhere behind the striker. The 25-year-old has bagged 17 goals and 45 assists over his 6-year stint at Porto. He will be a quality signing for any team in the Premier League.

NEWS: Brazil midfielder Otávio will not extend his contract with Porto (expires in 2021). AS Roma and Arsenal are looking him as a free agent for the summer transfer window (🟠🔴-⚪🔴)

[Source: Nicolò Schira] pic.twitter.com/Zf31nvaVSv — Clarke Powell (Soccer Insider) (@FlazzySky) January 11, 2021

Arsenal are currently in the hunt for a creative midfielder to improve the number of chances created for their attack. Otavio could prove to be a cheap option for Mikel Arteta's side in midfield.

There will be question marks over whether the player can adapt to the pace and physicality of the Premier League. However, the Brazilian is entering the prime of his career and if Arsenal does secure his signature, it could turn out to be a masterstroke by the club.

Arsenal will face stern competition from Italian clubs for Octavio's signature

Otavio is known for his versatility in attack.

Advertisement

Otavio has suitors from all over Europe, with many Italian sides vying for the Brazilian's signature. TuttoMercatoWeb reports that Arsenal and Leicester will face strong competition for the midfielder in the form of Serie A heavyweights AC Milan, Juventus, Roma and Napoli.

All four Italian outfits have reportedly made offers to sign the Brazilian, with Roma currently considered the frontrunners to secure Otavio's signature. It has also been reported that AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has spoken to the midfielder about a move to the San Siro in the summer,

The Brazilian, however, is yet to take a decision on his next move. It will be interesting to see where Otavio ends up once he leaves Porto at the end of the season.