According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is close to signing a new three-year-deal at the club. The Gunners were sweating over his contractual situation at one point, as he looked set to move in the summer transfer window.

However, in recent weeks, they have moved quickly to secure his future after winning the FA Cup. Aubameyang has been Arsenal's talisman this season and has just a year left on his current deal, as he looks set to put pen to paper on a new contract imminently.

The prolific striker is set to earn around £250,000-a-week, which would make him the second-highest earner at the club after Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is believed to have played a massive role in negotiations and has reportedly assured his talisman that the Gunners will strengthen adequately this summer to match his ambitions.

Arsenal to build on Aubameyang extension with key additions this summer

Arsenal are in the market for reinforcements and have been linked with the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes, who could join the club later in the transfer window. The Gunners have already had a big thwarted by Atletico Madrid for Partey, while Gabriel is also attracting interest from Manchester United.

Chelsea attacker Willian looks set to complete his unlikely switch to Arsenal after rejecting an extension from Chelsea. The Brazilian international is reportedly close to signing a three-year-deal with Arsenal as a free agent, as he looks set to cross the London divide and join the Gunners.

Arteta, however, will have to sell players to fund potential incomings. Hector Bellerin has been mentioned as someone who could be sold if the right offer comes, while Alexandre Lacazette also happens to belong to the same category.

Willian could be on his way to Arsenal this summer

Matteo Guendouzi, however, has been told to find new club after falling out with Arteta. The Frenchman has not featured since Arsenal's 2-1 defeat against Brighton in June, a game that saw him involved in an angry altercation with compatriot Neal Maupay.

Arteta is set to oversee an important summer at the Emirates Stadium. With Aubameyang set to sign a new deal, the Gunners will look to build the team around their talisman with a couple of top quality additions to compete on all fronts next season.

