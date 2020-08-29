According to the Metro, Arsenal are set to sell Emiliano Martinez this summer, as the Argentine looks to secure a transfer to get regular game time under his belt. Since Bernd Leno's injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in June, Martinez stepped up and delivered a string of outstanding performances, as he played a pivotal role in their FA Cup success.

However, Mikel Arteta has reportedly decided that Leno will be his #1 goalkeeper, due to which Martinez could be sold by the club in the coming weeks.

The Argentine wants regular first-team football to prove his worth for his national team, as he aims to become the #1 goalkeeper for club and country by securing a move.

#Arsenal

🚨Ready to sell Emi Martinez

🚨Leno is Arteta No.1

🚨Raúl set £20m fee but EM hopes #afc will half demands

🚨🇪🇸 move likely

🚨#AFC owe Martinez 6/7 figure bonus agreed for delaying contract talks so long

🚨Wants regular football to be 🇦🇷 No.1https://t.co/b0UYs1usno — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) August 28, 2020

The Athletic revealed earlier that Arsenal have slapped a price tag of £20 million on Martinez, with Aston Villa amongst the clubs interested in snapping him up this summer. However, it is believed that the Gunners could look to lower their demands if a suitable offer does not arrive for their goalkeeper.

Martinez is likely to be sold by Arsenal this summer, as he prepares to bid farewell to the club he joined in 2012.

Aston Villa prepare £10m offer for Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez. [@MiguelDelaney] — Z (@ZRAFC) August 29, 2020

The Argentine has been a loyal member of the squad and is currently Arsenal's longest serving player, with the Gunners willing to sanction his dream move if the conditions are right.

Arsenal identify Championship star as Martinez nears exit

Emi Martinez was in outstanding form for Arsenal since the restart

The 27-year-old was one of the standout players in the Premier League since his introduction to the side and also produced the goods the FA Cup. Arsenal beat Chelsea to win the trophy last month and ended their season on a high, with Martinez finally getting his crowning moment in North London.

Brentford's David Raya has been identified as his replacement, as Arsenal look to sign a goalkeeper to deputize for Leno. The German has established himself as the #1 goalkeeper at the club and looks set to return to the squad for their trip to Wembley, as Arsenal take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.

