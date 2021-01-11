Reports: Arsenal looking to loan out Runar Alex Runarsson 4 months after he joined from Dijon

Arsenal could be in the market for a new goalkeeper as they prepare to loan out summer signing Runar Alex Runarsson.

Following the departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa, the 25-year-old completed a £1.5 million move to the Emirates from Ligue 1 outfit FC Dijon.

Alex Runarsson was signed as a back-up for German shot-stopper Bernd Leno, but his shaky performances have raised questions over his future at Arsenal.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are looking to sign another goalkeeper as the Iceland international’s future at the club remains in doubt.

The publication claims that he could be sent out on loan to a Championship club barely four months after he joined the club.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta reportedly believes regular football action will help to rebuild Alex Runarsson’s confidence and has placed him on the loan list.

Alex Runarsson struggles to replace Emiliano Martinez at Arsenal

Alex Runarsson has struggled to find his feet at Arsenal

Aston Villa completed a hefty £20 million deal for Emiliano Martinez in the summer, and the former Arsenal man has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

Despite overturning huge profits from that sale, with Alex Runarsson costing just £1.5 million, the Gunners find themselves unable to fill the void left by Martinez.

Alex Runarsson has failed to impress Mikel Arteta and put on a shambolic performance as Arsenal were knocked out of the EFL Cup after a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Emirates.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, however, slammed Arteta's decision to play an inexperienced Runarsson over Bernd Leno in the quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

The 47-year-old said on Alex Runarsson's poor night for the Gunners (via Football London):

"I almost feel bad jumping into his nightmare. I'm sure Arsenal fans are thinking 'why don't we play our No 1 goalkeeper?' Goalkeepers don't need to rest, I know it's the Carabao Cup but it's a big game for him today."

He added:

"It didn't really make sense playing him in the first place. That being said, hopefully he gets over it quickly and it's one of those things."