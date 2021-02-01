Reports: Arsenal could make deadline-day move for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt, loan move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles imminent

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently revealed that both incoming and outgoing transfers can be expected at the Emirates on deadline day as his team makes a push for European football this season.

The left-back position has emerged as a particularly important target for the club following the departure of Sead Kolasinac to German side Schalke.

As per reports, the Gunners are closely monitoring the situation of Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt, who is currently plying his trade on the other side of London for Crystal Palace.

Renowned journalist David Ornstein has revealed that Arsenal may not have made no contact with Palace about the move yet. But things could drastically change before the 11pm deadline to sign players during the winter transfer window in the UK.

Van Aanholt is a very consistent performer for Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace at the moment. He has made 12 appearances for the club this season and 123 over the course of his career with the Eagles following his £14 million move from Sunderland.

The former Chelsea player is highly touted by many in England, who also believe that his talents lie at club of larger stature.

Arsenal could receive the services of Van Aanholt on a cut-price deal, with just a few months left on his current contract at Palace. However, reports also claim that due to this reason, the 30-year-old is likelier to move away from Selhurst Park in the summer on a free transfer.

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be move out on loan on deadline day

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been heavily linked to a loan move away from Arsenal following a lack of playing time under Mikel Arteta. Many possible suitors within the Premier League are doing the rounds.

Southampton, Newcastle and Leicester have all emerged as likely destinations who could use the 23-year-old's versatility to their advantage. The Englishman has played as a central midfielder, as well as a full-back on the right side of a 5-man defence.

Mikel Arteta, however, remained tight-lipped on possible targets and outgoing players during his press conference on deadline day. When asked specifically about the situation regarding Maitland-Niles, he refused to comment on 'individual players,' all the while confirming that Arsenal is working on deals to move players out on loan.