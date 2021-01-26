Reports: Arsenal make enquiry about Marseille left-back Jordan Amavi 

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Olympique Marseille over the availability of their left-back Jordan Amavi.

According to French media outlet L'Equipe, Napoli and Crystal Palace are also interested in Amavi.

The 26-year-old will be out of contract with the Ligue 1 side in June and, alongside Florian Thauvin, is reportedly not going to extend his contract with Marseille.

This puts the club in the position of either losing him for free in the summer or sanctioning his sale this January.

The former Nice man joined Les Phocéens for £9m in 2017, and he has made 119 appearances for the club, scoring three goals and providing 10 assists.

A move to Arsenal will represent a return to the Premier League for Amavi, with him having spent two years with Aston Villa from 2015 to 2017. He subsequently made 10 Premier League appearances for the Villa Park outfit before the club's relegation in 2016.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will sanction his purchase, but it looks increasingly likely that Amavi will not spend the next season at the Stade Velodrome.

Arsenal and the busy transfer windows ahead

Ozil left Arsenal after eight years this January.

Arsenal have been one of the busiest clubs in the current transfer window, as they attempt to balance their bloated squad.

It has been a case of several unwanted players leaving, with William Saliba and Sead Kolasinac both departing on loan to Nice and Schalke, respectively.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Mesut Ozil terminated their contracts to join Olympiacos and Fenerbache, respectively. There were rumors of Shkodran Mustafi being in talks to terminate his contract with Arsenal too. However, those claims have been rubbished by the German defender's father.

The departure of Kolasinac to Schalke has prompted Arsenal's search for a replacement, with coach Mikel Arteta keen to provide cover for the influential Kieran Tierney.

Beyond Jordan Amavi, Arsenal have also been linked with Ryan Bertrand and Tyrick Mitchell of Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup by Southampton last Saturday in a 1-0 defeat at the St Mary's Stadium.

They will have a chance to exact revenge later on Tuesday when they take on the same opponents in the Premier League.

However, Ryan Bertrand will not be in action, having received a one-match suspension for five accumulated yellow cards in the Saints' 2-0 defeat away to Leicester City last week.

After that will be a mega clash when Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates on Saturday.