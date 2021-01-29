Arsenal were never interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star 

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal had no interest in signing Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt as earlier rumors had suggested.

The Germany international was believed to be one of Arsenal’s primary targets in January, but the Gunners opted to snap up Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a short-term loan deal instead.

Julian Brandt has never been close to Arsenal and he was not even on the market, Borussia Dortmund won’t sell him in January and will decide his future next summer.



Arsenal only made contact with Buendia’s agent weeks ago and then decided to sign Ødegaard as main target. 🔴 #afc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2021

Brandt is contracted to Dortmund until 2024 but he has struggled this season, with just one goal and an assist in all competitions.

The 24-year-old, whose versatility allows him to play both on both flanks and in central midfield, has featured in close to only 1000 minutes across all competitions this season, which prompted Germany’s Bild to report that he will be allowed to leave the club this winter.

Arsenal were heavily linked with a move for Julian Brandt and it was rumored that the Gunners were lining up a £25 million move for the versatile playmaker. However, Fabrizio Romano reveals the Gunners were never close to sealing a deal for the Dortmund man.

Romano added that Julian Brandt will remain with the Bundesliga outfit for the next six months before a decision will be made regarding his future.

Arsenal sign Martin Odegaard on loan in January

Villarreal CF v Real Sociedad - La Liga

Arsenal completed the signing of Real Madrid playmaker Martin Odegaard on a short-term deal until the end of the season this week.

With Mesut Ozil ending his Arsenal career by completing a move to Turkish-based club Fernabache last week, the Norway international was signed to fill the gap left by Ozil. He will be expected to provide some much-needed creativity at the center of the park.

The 22-year-old sought a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January, as he had fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid and was not a part of head coach Zinedine Zidane’s plans.

Real Sociedad were linked with a second loan spell for Odegaard this month, but the Norwegian reportedly favored a move to Arsenal in the Premier League.