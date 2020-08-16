Premier League club Arsenal have reportedly offered Turkish side Galatasaray the chance to sign Mesut Ozil this summer.

Turkish news outlet Aksam Spor have claimed that the Gunners have made contact with the Istanbul giants about a potential deal, although it is still unclear whether the talks included discussions about Ozil's massive wages.

The German star is currently Arsenal's highest-paid player, earning a reported £350,000 per week. That might be a huge stumbling block in any efforts that Arsenal make to move Ozil on.

The German has largely been frozen out of the Arsenal first-team setup by Mikel Arteta now. The Gunners' head coach didn't use Ozil even for a single minute of action after the restart.

With the emergence of young attackers like Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah, and the signing of Willian from Chelsea, it is hard to see where Ozil gets the opportunity to come back into the Arsenal side from.

However, the German himself is not ruling out a return to Arteta's plans, saying in a recent interview that he is determined to make a comeback into the Arsenal side.

I will decide when I leave Arsenal: Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has not played for Arsenal since the restart

In that particular interview with The Athletic, Ozil said:

"I’ll decide when I go, not other people. I didn’t sign for two or three years, I signed for four and that should be respected by everyone."

“Things have obviously been difficult but I love Arsenal, I love to work there, I love the people in the club — the real people, those I’ve been with for a long time — and I love London, it’s my home."

Ozil also took a jibe at Arteta saying that he was surprised to have not been given the opportunity after the restart, despite showing signs of form before the lockdown.

The New Year's Day game against Manchester United was a clear example of Ozil's abundant talent, as he was relentless with his work-rate and showed the creativity that he is always known for.

Despite that, Arteta didn't give him a single minute of football after the restart.

“I fully respect the coach’s decision but I believe these things should mainly be decided on the pitch. After the restart, I wasn’t given a chance to show what I can do. You don’t play 10 games in a row if you’re unfit, not good enough or don’t behave well," Ozil said.

The German maintained that he would've understood being left out of the side if it was a case of bad form, but that he believed that was not the case.

Arsenal begin their new season on August 30, with the FA Community Shield against Liverpool, and would no doubt like some clarity on Ozil's future by then.