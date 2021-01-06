Reports: Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil agrees deal with Fenerbahce

After months of speculations, it now appears that Mesut Ozil’s Arsenal career might finally be coming to an unceremonious end.

According to the Daily Star, the German playmaker is finally ready to call time on his Arsenal career and will leave the Emirates to join Fenerbahce. It is also reported that a deal between the club and the player is already in place.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013, but his time at the Emirates Stadium has been full of ups and downs. The German has been brilliant in sporadic phases but has also received criticism for his questionable work ethic on the pitch.

He featured heavily for the Gunners during the initial phase of Mikel Arteta’s tenure. However, Ozil has not played for Arsenal since football resumed post lockdown last season.

The Gunners have been attempting to offload Ozil for some time now, but his exorbitant £350,000-per-week salary has posed a problem. However, it now appears that Fenerbahce are ready to come to Arsenal’s aid.

The Turkish giants have reportedly offered the World Cup winner a three-and-a-half-year contract, and it is only a matter of time before he departs the Emirates.

Nobody in the history of Arsenal football club has won more FA Cups for the Gunners than Mesut Özil. pic.twitter.com/M6NMZLrmc3 — MÖS (@MesutOzilStats) January 6, 2021

Ozil was kept out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads this season, with Arteta adamant that the German playmaker was not needed at the club.

The former Real Madrid star's current contract was due to expire at the end of this season, and MLS side D.C. United were reportedly interested in his services. However, it now appears that Ozil’s next destination with being Turkey.

Ozil’s imminent departure might be a blessing in disguise for Arsenal

Mesut Ozil

Arteta had recently hinted that Arsenal would attempt to offload the big earners at the club. Arsenal’s horrid run of form had prompted fans to ask for Ozil to be reinstated in the squad.

Arteta was urged to recall the German playmaker to the team to provide a much-needed creative boost from central areas. However, the Spanish tactician stuck to his guns and left Ozil out of the first-team fold.

🚨Arsenal want to sell Ozil this January and there is interest from Fenerbahce



[@FabrizioRomano via @podcastherewego] — Link Up Arsenal (@LinkUpArsenal) January 5, 2021

The Gunners have also found a bit of form themselves, winning the last three games in the league. This has brought much-needed respite to the manager. It has also proven that Ozil’s imminent departure might not have any significant effect on Arsenal’s season.

It could, instead, be a blessing in disguise for everyone associated with the club.