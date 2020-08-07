Arsenal have reportedly put Ainsley Maitland-Niles up for sale, according to The Mirror and Telegraph. The reports claim that Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the youngster, but the club's financial issues have led them to put Maitland-Niles on the transfer list.

As per the reports, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have already shown interest in the 22-year-old. Arsenal are looking for upwards of £20 million for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, as he has three years left on his contract and is full of potential.

Telegraph have also linked Ainsley Maitland-Niles with a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur. They point out that Spurs would be keen on signing a right-back this summer, as Kyle Walker-Peters is set to join Southampton, while Serge Aurier is on the verge of leaving as well.

Who all are up for sale at Arsenal?

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is just one of the players Arsenal are looking to ship off this summer. Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil are not in Mikel Arteta's plans and have already been frozen out of the first-team squad. Both are very likely to be sold this summer as they do not have a future at the club.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is another player who Arsenal are reportedly desperate to get off their books this summer. The centre-back has just a year left on his deal. And the Gunners are reportedly keen on selling him now rather than seeing him walk away for free next summer.

Lucas Torreira has been one of the fan favourites at the Emirates Stadium but he too seems to have made his way to the transfer list. The Uruguayan is reportedly of interest to Serie A clubs and Arsenal are looking to sell him.

When Sead Kolasinac was signed, the Gunners had high hopes from the Bosnian. But nothing seems to have materialized for him on the pitch. He has been put on the transfer list as per various reports. Kolasinac is not someone they would miss, especially after the signing and consequent performances of Kieran Tierney.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan in on loan at AS Roma and could be joining them permanently this summer. Alexis Sanchez, who was used in the swap deal with Manchester United, has also made his move to Italy permanent with Inter. And the Armenian is expected to follow suit and seal a permanent transfer to Roma.

World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi has been one of the best players under Mikel Arteta. But the fans have never been in favour of him remaining at the club. He is now reportedly set to be sold but has not been linked with any club yet.

The final player on the transfer list is reportedly Rob Holding. Although he's shown glimpses of promise at the Emirates, constant injuries have hampered his progress big time. It looks as though the Gunners have finally run out of patience with Holding and could look to offload him this summer.