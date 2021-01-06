Reports: Arsenal set to battle Spanish giants for Villarreal's Pau Torres

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Villarreal defender Pau Torres and are ready to battle Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid for his signature.

Spanish-based news outlet Marca has revealed that the Gunners are showing serious interest in the 23-year-old, who signed a five-year contract with the Yellow Submarines in 2019.

Arsenal would have to trigger Pau Torres’ £46 million release clause if they hope to secure his services, although it is believed that the central defender favours a Los Blancos move.

The Gunners will likely dive into the transfer market in search of defensive cover as the trio of David Luiz, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi could quit the Emirates, with their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

William Saliba has also joined Nice on a season-long loan deal, leaving Gabriel, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari as the only central defensive options for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Could Arsenal target Pau Torres be a long-term replacement for Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos?

After rising through the Villareal academy, Pau Torres was sent on a season-long loan to Malaga in the 2018-19 campaign.

The 23-year-old put on a string of sensational performances in his 38 league appearances as he helped the White and Blues to a third-place finish in the Spanish second tier.

He then returned to the Estadio de la Ceramica and instantly became a first-team regular, as he featured in 34 of Villarreal’s 38 La Liga outings.

Pau Torres’ dazzling performances in the heart of the Villareal defence soon earned him his first call-up to the Spanish national team. He made his senior debut in November 2019.

Pau Torres was targeted by a plethora of European giants in the summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona seeking to land the defender. However, a move failed to materialise.

COPE has revealed that Real Madrid have been closely monitoring the central defender, as they outline him as a long-term replacement for star defender Sergio Ramos.

With contract renewal talks between Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos reaching a stalemate, Pau Torres might be the perfect replacement for the 34-year-old.