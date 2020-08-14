According to Le10Sport, Arsene Wenger has turned down the opportunity to take over as Barcelona manager, as Quique Setien continues to be linked with an exit at the end of the Champions League campaign. Barcelona have blown hot and cold under the former Real Betis boss and surrendered the La Liga title to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

There have been rumours of Setien being relieved of his duties, with former Barcelona midfielder Xavi being linked with the job.

However, the Spaniard confirmed earlier this year that he is unlikely to accept the job in the current climate, having already down his boyhood club once before Setien's appointment.

Wenger, meanwhile, as not taken up another assignment after leaving Arsenal in the summer of 2018. The legendary Frenchman revealed that he would only return to the touchline if the conditions are favourable and admitted that he can't imagine coaching another Premier League club due to his long-stint at Arsenal.

Barcelona have also been linked with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman, while Roberto Martinez and Marcelo Gallardo's names have been thrown into the hat over the past few months.

Setien's position has come under immense scrutiny and it remains to be seen if he turns things around at the Camp Nou. In what has been a tumultuous season for Barcelona with problems on and off the pitch, the former Real Betis manager has had little time to adapt after taking over in the middle of the longest league season in history.

Wenger's decision to turn down Barcelona comes as no surprise, as the 70-year-old is in the twilight years of his career. The former Arsenal manager is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and looks set to continue in the role if he does not get a suitable offer to return to the touchline.

Barcelona will have to look elsewhere if they want to replace Setien and could well choose to stick with the Spaniard if they win the Champions League. The Catalans are set to take on Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the competition and are looking to get their hands on the trophy for the first time since 2015.

