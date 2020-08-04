Reports: Aston Villa line up move for Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Liverpool cult hero Divock Origi could be on his way out of Anfield, as Aston Villa became the latest club to express their interest in acquiring the services of the Belgian striker.

Origi, a Champions League and Premier League winner with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, has found starting XI spots hard to come by at Anfield, with the champions' front three being almost impossible to displace for the big games.

The Belgian has 26 goals in 91 appearances for the Reds. His brace in last season's UEFA Champions League semifinal against Barcelona and a goal in the final against Tottenham Hotspur cemented his status as a cult hero amongst the Liverpool faithful.

However, the Daily Mail are now reporting that he could be heading for a Liverpool exit. Villa are looking to strengthen their goal-scoring options, having only just survived relegation from the Premier League, as Dean Smith's side finished the 2019-20 season a point above the relegation zone.

Divock Origi's Liverpool exit could boost Aston Villa

For Villa and Dean Smith, Origi's signing from Liverpool could prove to be a shot in the arm for a side that was massively short on goals last season. Villa scored only 41 times in their 38 Premier League, with Jack Grealish scoring eight goals, more than any of his team-mates.

Villa signed two strikers last season. Brazilian frontman Wesley joined from Club Brugge in the summer, whilst Tanzanian star Mbwana Ally Samatta joined the Villans from Genk in January.

Wesley's injury meant his campaign was truncated after he had scored five league goals for the club. But Samatta never really got going at Villa Park, scoring just a solitary goal since his move from Belgium.

Origi himself scored only four times in the league. But his stop-start campaign meant he was never getting regular and sustained minutes on the field for Liverpool, ahead of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Roberto Firmino.

Grealish is set to be the subject of interest from a variety of clubs near the top of the Premier League table. And Villa know that they will have to replenish their goal-scoring stocks if they are to have an improved campaign in the Premier League next season.

Origi's rumoured move from Liverpool could be just the tonic that the Villains need. The Belgian's sharp poaching ability could potentially be best used in a system such as Villa's and not in Klopp's side.