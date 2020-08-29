Barcelona are reportedly concerned at the lack of offers from other clubs for centre-back Samuel Umtiti, and are desperately looking for even loan deals to get rid of the Frenchman.

Mundo Deportivo report that new Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman has already told Umtiti that he does not feature in plans for the next season, and that he should find a new club for himself.

Umtiti, though, is said to have no intentions of leaving Barcelona this summer. He has a contract with the Catalan club that ends in 2023, and the Frenchman is reportedly intent on recuperating from his injury, and then winning back his place in the Barcelona starting lineup.

However, that chance is unlikely to be presented to him under the stewardship, who is intent on undertaking a massive clear-up at Barcelona, with several other senior players reportedly set to join Umtiti on the way out.

Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona have grown tired of Umtiti's recurrent injuries and poor form and are now desperate to let go of him. Italian teams Roma, Lazio, Napoli, along with Premier League sides West Ham, Leicester and Arsenal have been rumoured to be interested in signing the Frenchman. However, so far, none of them have made an acceptable transfer offer, forcing Barca to consider allowing a loan move.

A few months ago, there were reports that Arsenal were interested in signing Umtiti, but were put off by the price that Barcelona were demanding at the time.

With a loan move now being mooted as a possibility, Arsenal could well re-consider their stance, and go back in to sign the Frenchman.

However, Mikel Arteta's side are already in pole position to sign Lille centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, while William Saliba has joined them, too, after spending a season back on loan at St. Etienne last term.

The Gunners boss is determined to complete more signings before they begin their Premier League campaign on September 12.

Arsenal begin their season on Saturday, with the FA Community Shield clash against Liverpool at Wembley, which is likely to see an experimental Arsenal side, having had barely a week of pre-season training so far.

Barcelona's rebuild under Koeman has been the subject of intense speculation, with rumours pointing to the exits of Luis Suarez, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, and obviously, the big question mark that lies over the future of Lionel Messi.