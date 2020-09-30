Reports: Barcelona deny contact from Manchester United over Ousmane Dembele transfer

Barcelona have today denied that any contact has been made with them by Manchester United, in a bid to agree a transfer for French winger Ousmane Dembele.

According to RAC1's Gerard Romero, Barcelona have completely denied any contact being made at this point.

Romero also said, though, that Manchester United would consider a move for Dembele, but only on a season-long loan.

Manchester United have been involved this whole summer in a bid to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, but the German club have been adamant that they would not let Sancho go anywhere this summer.

Manchester United are also said to be considering alternatives, while working on the deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford before the window shuts.

However, United have still not made an official bid for Sancho yet.

Ousmane Dembele has been considered by Manchester United, but Gerard Romero has reported that as of now, the Frenchman has no intention of leaving Barcelona in this transfer window.

Dembele is still on the road to recovery after undergoing a surgery earlier this year, and could only feature as a substitute in Barcelona's opening La Liga game of the season, which they won 4-0 against Villareal.

Barcelona don't rule out sales or signings yet

Ousmane Dembele has reportedly decided to stay at Barcelona for this season

With six days to go in the transfer window, RAC1 have also reported that Barcelona have not yet ruled out any business of any kind, and that a possible move away for Dembele could still be on the cards.

Barcelona need to sell players for two seasons. The first is to bring down their exorbitant wage bill to controllable levels, amidst the pandemic. Barcelona have been hit hard financially, and ar striving to keep budgets in check, in all club activities.

Also, if Ronald Koeman wants to sign any new players, those transfers would have to be funded by outgoings. Dembele is an outgoing that could potentially bring Barcelona a large transfer sum, which could then be re-invested in different areas of the squad.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, though, it is unlikely that Dembele will move from Barcelona this summer.

Romano has said that Dembele has rejected approaches from Liverpool and Juventus in the last three months, in a bid to nail down a place in the Barcelona side.