Barcelona have approached Bayern Munich superstar Thiago Alcantara over a potential move to the Nou Camp, as per reports in Germany. The Spanish star, widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the world, is reportedly Liverpool's primary target for the ongoing transfer window.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for him, and widespread reports have claimed that talks are already underway between the two clubs.

However, there could be further complications to the deal as Barcelona have now entered the fray for the 29-year-old.

Barcelona and Liverpool vie for Bayern star Thiago

Thiago in action for Spain

German outlet BILD report that there is an internal conflict in transfer plans at Barcelona. Newly-appointed manager Ronald Koeman, a huge admirer of his compatriot and former player Gini Wijnaldum, is reportedly keen on reuniting with the Dutchman at the Nou Camp.

On the other hand, the Barcelona board is said to be keen on a reunion of a different sort. They are believed to be eyeing the return of Thiago, who departed for Bayern from the Nou Camp in 2013. Should the latter be true, it would undoubtedly throw a spanner in the works at Anfield as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hopes to seal the signature of Thiago.

UPDATE: FC Barcelona wants Thiago, Koeman wants Wijnaldum.

Barça put pressure on Koeman to change his mind: there has already been contact between Barcelona and the player environment. The question is who fulfills the transfer requirements of #fcbayern: Barça or #LFC? #thiago — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) September 7, 2020

The former Barcelona midfielder has established himself as one of Europe's elite midfielders and amassed a staggering seven league titles in Bavaria. Most recently, Thiago played a crucial role in Bayern Munich's historic second treble, becoming only the second club to achieve this feat on two separate occasions.

Wijnaldum has also been a pivotal player for Liverpool's success over the last few years. The Dutchman scored a brace in Liverpool's historic comeback in the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-final, helping the Reds to their sixth UCL title.

Both the 29-year-olds have just a year left on their contracts, and could be on the move this summer, although it still isn't clear as to where they're headed. Koeman reportedly hopes to spark a rebuild of an ageing, stagnant Barcelona midfield with the energetic Liverpool midfielder. Should the move materialise, Wijnaldum's exit could pave the way at Anfield for Thiago's arrival.

4 – Four of Georginio Wijnaldum’s five goals in the Champions League have come in the knockout rounds of the competition, scoring three headed goals in the process. Decisive. pic.twitter.com/JgS9cdjtEp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2020

If Barcelona chose to veto Koeman's wish and snub the Liverpool man in favour of former La Masia prodigy Thiago, Wijnaldum could perhaps stay on at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

With the transfer window set to remain open for just under a month, it remains to be seen where both midfielders end up by October 5th.

