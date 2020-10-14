According to reports, Barcelona have entered the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, amid continued links with LaLiga rivals Real Madrid.

With Pogba's contract expiring next summer, Manchester United could potentially face losing him on a free transfer for a second time. However, there is the option to extend the deal for a further year, a clause the club is expected to trigger.

"All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?" 👀



Paul Pogba also says there has been no contact from #MUFC over a contract extension: https://t.co/Ld5nFaHrpI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 8, 2020

The 27-year-old has been regularly linked with a move to Real in recent years and has come close to moving to the Spanish capital on three separate occasions. Barcelona could be tempted to hijack any potential deal for the Frenchman though, as they have reportedly entered the race for his signature.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sports Mole), Ronald Koeman wants to include the Manchester United star in his rebuilding project at the Camp Nou. The report claims Barcelona are interested in Pogba, and the player's desire to move to Spain could tempt him to join the Blaugrana.

Paul Pogba vs. Wilfried Zaha

Paul Pogba has talked up leaving Manchester United for Real Madrid

Barcelona may be in for Paul Pogba, but it's no secret that the Frenchman could see himself playing for LaLiga rivals Real Madrid in the future.

While on international duty with France, Pogba described representing Los Blancos as a dream:

"No-one has told me anything. I have not spoken to [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. We haven't spoken about a new deal. I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not. At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form. All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

Advertisement

Pogba has started the season poorly for Manchester United. The Red Devils have kicked their Premier League campaign off with two defeats at Old Trafford on either side of a controversial win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United are likely to offer Pogba a new contract. Whether he'll agree to extend his stay at Old Trafford remains to be seen.