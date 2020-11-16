Reports: Barcelona looking to loan out 2 midfielders in the January transfer window

The January transfer window promises to be a crucial one for Barcelona. Ronald Koeman's side have made a mixed start to the season and fans will be hoping that the club strengthens in the coming months. However, latest reports from Sport claim that the Catalan giants have decided to offload promising midfielders Carles Alena and Riqui Puig on loan in the coming transfer window.

Both Alena and Puig have struggled for regular game time this season and a loan move away from the club could reignite their careers. The report states that Koeman feels that Barcelona are well stocked in the midfield department and the two players could continue their development and get regular playing time away from the club.

Both Puig and Aleña on their way out. pic.twitter.com/g6U0onLY5v — total Barça (@totalBarca) November 16, 2020

Barcelona only considering loan deals for Riqui Puig and Carles Alena

Riqui Puig has not featured regularly under Ronald Koeman this season

Riqui Puig and Carles Alena are both highly rated by Barcelona. However, Miralem Pjanic, Sergio Busquets, and Frenkie de Jong all ahead of the duo in the pecking order. Puig and Alena have hardly featured this season, playing only three and seven minutes, respectively.

The report clearly states that Barcelona are willing to let go of these two talented youngsters only on loan and not on a permanent deal. While Alena is eager to get some game time and is ready to go on a loan, Puig is reportedly determined to stay and fight for his chance to feature regularly in Barcelona's midfield.

🇪🇸 Carles Aleñá (FC Barcelona):

Admittedly, the sample size is rather small and Aleñá is a raw player but if you've watched him occasionally, you know that he's a great prospect. Rather a ball carrier, a move to Valencia might be a shout if he doesn't get minutes at Barca. pic.twitter.com/jEWSWnJ8Gj — Football Pulse (@FootballPulse_) November 15, 2020

Puig enjoyed a prominent role under Setien in the closing stages of the 2019-20 season and was impressive when he was given a chance. However, Koeman has not trusted him this season and has looked for other options in midfield. Portuguese giants Benfica and Porto are said to be interested in the talented 21-year-old.

22-year-old Alena, on the other hand, has grown frustrated at the lack of minutes and is looking to play some regular football in a top-flight La Liga club. Once touted as the heir to Andres Iniesta, Alena has struggled to establish himself in the senior squad, although there have been some glimpses of his immense talent.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum as well and these two loan deals could open up space in midfield to sign the 30-year-old Dutch international.

Puig and Alena might not be featuring prominently at the moment, but there is no denying their talent and a loan deal could be the best solution to develop their careers away from the pressure cooker atmosphere of Barcelona.