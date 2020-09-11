Reports: Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has decided the formation and starting XI for 2020-21 season 

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has decided his formation ahead of next season, according to a report on the Forbes. Koeman, who was part of the famous Johan Cruyff side which won Barcelona their maiden Champions League, doesn't prefer playing the 4-3-3 formation as encouraged by the legendary manager.

The former Everton manager is likely to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation with a double pivot, moving away from the 4-3-3. Barcelona have recently struggled defensively and a two-man sitting midfield could be ideal for their current squad.

Ronald Koeman's favoured formation and lineup for Barcelona

According to the above-mentioned report, Barcelona will start the season with a 4-2-3-1 formation with the following team - Marc-André ter Stegen; Nélson Semedo, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Miralem Pjanić, Frenkie de Jong; Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembélé; Luis Suarez.

Marc-André ter Stegen has been the standout performer for Barcelona over the last two seasons, with the exception of Lionel Messi. The German international has raised his game at the Camp Nou and the club will be looking to tie him down to a long term contract.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona

The defence picks itself and worryingly for Barcelona fans, it is the same backline that started in the 8-2 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich. Nelson Semedo will likely start the season over Sergi Roberto unless Barcelona sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin as reported in the press.

With a deal for Eric Garcia yet to be accepted by Manchester City, the duo of Gerard Piqué and Clément Lenglet appear to be the first choice central defenders. Alba remains the clear first-choice left-back at the club, with Junior Firpo not good enough to usurp the former Valencia man.

Miralem Pjanić and Frenkie de Jong are set to anchor the midfield, with Sergio Busquets dropping to the bench. Ousmane Dembélé is likely to make his return to the starting lineup after yet another injury-ravaged season, with Ansu Fati knocking on the proverbial door.

⭐️ Ronald Koeman has been delighted with the performances of Ansu Fati as of late, and has told the 17-year-old that he will be a starter next season. pic.twitter.com/K7BfZzzofJ — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) September 11, 2020

Lionel Messi is expected to start on the right according to the formation, but the Argentine will most likely drift into the Number 10 role to get on the ball.

Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez complete the lineup, with the latter's inclusion coming as a bit of a surprise amidst rumours that he is set to leave Barcelona in the coming weeks.

