Reports: Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu to resign imminently 

According to Marcal Lorente of Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu is set to announce his resignation imminently. The controversial Spaniard is one of the most talked-about figures in the game and came under immense scrutiny in recent years for his role in Barcelona's current state.

The Catalan giants have fallen off in recent years and have been blighted with problems on and off the pitch. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's transfer saga earlier this summer was seen as the final nail in the coffin, as the Argentine publicly announced his decision to leave the club.

However, it was later revealed that Messi's potential suitors will have to trigger the £700 million release clause on his contract, due to which the Argentine was forced to remain at the Camp Nou.

According to @Marsallorente, close to the board, the #FCB are on the verge of resigning. It is the end of the Bartomeu era https://t.co/uh3FDDMTo2 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) October 27, 2020

Bartomeu role's in Barcelona's recent slump coupled with his unpopularity amongst senior figures in the dressing room coupled with his recent failings in the role are believed to have been factors that contributed towards the decision. A vote of no confidence was passed against the 57-year-old, who now looks set to announce his resignation according to reports.

Contrasting reports emerge about Bartomeu's Barcelona future

A vote of no confidence was passed against Barcelona president Bartomeu earlier this month

It is worth noting that Bartomeu announced earlier this week that he is under no pressure to leave the role, as he revealed that he has no intention of stepping down.

"Our priority was keeping Messi as part of our new project so I decided against starting a discussion."

"I had been accused of forcing his departure in order to balance our books. Well, no, we put the interests of the club first and didn't want to reinforce a direct rival. We made that decision knowing that we would be criticised for it."

Advertisement

"I understand the positions of everyone, empathising is important. In the case of Leo, it is good to get angry because it is not good to accept defeat and we have all gotten angry."

"But there was a deadline for him to announce whether or not he was going unilaterally. He didn't and here it is. We all want him to retire at Barca."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned following increasing fan pressure and a public fall-out with Lionel Messi.https://t.co/NiT5NznEIP pic.twitter.com/7XTTMlOyAc — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 27, 2020

As things stand, no official announcement is expected imminently. However, reports from Spain suggest that Bartomeu has indeed stepped down. Only time will tell if the Barcelona president has made the much-anticipated decision to part ways with the club.

Also Read: Former Barcelona chief names list of players Catalans failed to sign over the years