Reports: Borussia Dortmund eye replacement for Manchester United target Jadon Sancho 

Borussia Dortmund have lined up Ismaila Sarr as a replacement for Jadon Sancho if he leaves Germany this season, according to Fabrizio R. Manchester United has also been reported as possible destination on loan for the Watford winger.

United have publicly pursued Jadon Sancho this summer, but the possibility of a transfer gets bleaker by the day. The Red Devils have only signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax so far in the current window.

If Borussia Dortmund sell Jadon Sancho to #mufc, Ismaila Sarr is on a list of potential replacements. Dortmund are convinced that he could be Sancho's replacement #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 23, 2020

Ismaila Sarr could move to Borussia Dortmund if Jadon Sancho leaves for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the market for a right-winger to take the burden off the young shoulders of Mason Greenwood. United have had a gaping hole on the right-hand side since Antonio Valencia.

Ismaila Sarr of Watford battles for possession

Sancho has been brilliant for Dortmund for the best part of two seasons and has established himself in the England national team. The 20-year-old seems like the perfect player for United. He has reportedly agreed personal terms and is now waiting for the clubs to agree on a fee.

Borussia Dortmund have been left "bemused" by Manchester United's approach to attempting to sign Jadon Sancho this summer — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 23, 2020

However, Manchester United have refused to pay Dortmund's £108 million asking price so far. At this point in the window, United need to move to other options or risk leaving their manager a player short in a crucial position.

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher thinks the Red Devils should concentrate on improving the current squad depth and look to buy him next summer:

"If you add Jadon Sancho to that Man United team, do they instantly go and challenge for the title? No. I think that is what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thinking as well: people are outraged we haven’t added Jadon Sancho, that means we can’t challenge for the title. I still think you’ve got to bridge a gap between Liverpool and Man City first before you overtake them. I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club are willing to be patient, if it means not signing Sancho this summer, adding in other areas, having another season with this team and improving and then adding Jadon Sancho next summer - what’s wrong with that? If that’s your main target, why not wait for him instead of signing a stop-gap and eventually losing out on Sancho."