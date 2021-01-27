Reports: Borussia Dortmund could sell several stars including Jadon Sancho if they fail to qualify for the Champions League

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund could be forced to sell several star players in the summer, should they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Like many elite clubs around Europe, Dortmund are facing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, failure to qualify for the Champions League could force their hand to sell a couple of star players.

According to the German news outlet, Borussia Dortmund may be forced into selling the likes of Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna, and Raphael Guerreiro to generate funds, should they miss out on European football.

The Black and Yellows are currently struggling in the Bundesliga, having not tasted victory in their last three league games. They find themselves 13 points adrift of archrivals Bayern Munich at the top of the table.

Giovanni Reyna has now been directly involved in seven Bundesliga goals this season, only Erling Haaland (12) has had a hand in more for Dortmund.



The 18-year-old is on fire this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OjrtXIlsjk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 12, 2020

Dortmund sit seventh in the Bundesliga with half of the season gone, so there is a genuine possibility they miss out on Champions League football next season. It could see them lose at least €30m, as various reports claim.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, knowing a lack of generated funds from European football could take the club into a financial crisis, is reportedly willing to offload several players in the summer.

England international Jadon Sancho was heavily linked with a mega move to Manchester United last summer. However, the Red Devils opted out of his £108 million price tag.

The Premier League giants have been impressive this season and are currently two points clear at the top of the Premier League table. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains intent on bolstering his attacking ranks with Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund reveal Haaland is not for sale amidst growing transfer rumors

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

BVB sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed that star striker Haaland is not for sale in the summer, no matter the financial situation at the club.

The 20-year-old is a vital part of Dortmund's long-term plan to challenge rivals Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title.

Erling Haaland for Dortmund in the Bundesliga:



◉ 25 games

◉ 24 goals



That link-up play with Sancho. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/fG1cqqLWZi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 9, 2021

Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in a €20m move last January and has gone on to stamp his name as one of Europe’s finest strikers.

He has scored a mouth-watering 37 goals in as many appearances for Dortmund across all competitions, including two first-half strikes in the defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach last week.