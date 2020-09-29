Reports: Burnley make official bid for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson

Premier League champions Liverpool could finally part ways with their Welsh winger Harry Wilson, with Burnley reportedly having made an offer worth £16m, in a bid to sign the winger before the transfer window shuts next week.

Wilson isn't really in Jurgen Klopp's plans for the upcoming season, but Liverpool have made it clear that they would not allow Wilson out for another loan spell, and any departure would have to be a permanent one.

In the last two seasons, Wilson has gone on loan from Liverpool, to Derby County and Bournemouth, and was reasonably impressive in both.

He helped steer Derby County into the Championship Playoff Final in the 2018-19 season, but was part of the Bournemouth side that was relegated from the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign.

While Wilson might have had ambitions of breaking into the first team, Liverpool signing reinforcements in the attacking areas means that an exit for the Welshman is now imminent.

The Athletic have reported that Burnley have now stepped up their interest, and have already made an official bid. The Clarets are said to have offered Liverpool an initial £12m, with an additional £4m in add-ons, to sign the Welshman.

For Liverpool, Wilson's departure is one of many deals that they will look to complete before the end of the transfer window.

Young striker Rhian Brewster is interesting Sheffield United and Crystal Palace, while Marko Grujic is the subject of interest from a couple of Bundesliga clubs, as the Premier League champions look to trim the numbers in their first-team squad.

Burnley look to Liverpool winger with Dyche desperate for additions

Advertisement

Harry Wilson could join Burnley

Burnley have lost both their games in the Premier League so far, and their manager Sean Dyche is desperate to add to his squad before the window shuts.

Jeff Hendrick and Aaron Lennon left the club over the summer, and that has meant that the Clarets are woefully short in numbers in the wide areas. Injuries to some key players like Ben Mee and James Tarkowski has also been a factor in their slow start to the season.

“The chairman knows what is required," Dyche said. "Action. We need players.

"It is a challenge though, here — it always has been."

Both Aston Villa and Leeds United have previously shown interest in the Liverpool winger, but Burnley now seem to be the clear favourites.