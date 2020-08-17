Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman is set to be announced as the new manager of Barcelona, as per reports.

The Dutchman was in the running for the job earlier in the year in the wake of Ernesto Valverde's sacking. However, due to his commitment to the Netherlands and the UEFA European champions scheduled to take place in 2020 back then, he declined the offer.

Josep Bartomeu, Barça president, just confirmed to @tjcope that Quique Setién “has been sacked”. Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and Xavi are in the list as next manager. 🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2020

Now, as Barcelona are on the lookout for a replacement for recently-sacked manager Quique Setien, Koeman has emerged as the front runner and is set to be announced as the new manager of Barcelona.

Koeman next in line for Barcelona job

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman

As per reliable football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Ronald Koeman is being lined up as the replacement for Quique Setien at the helm of Barcelona. The Dutchman, formerly of Valencia, Ajax, and a host of other European clubs, was shortlisted alongside Xavi and Mauricio Pochettino for the Barcelona job after Setien's sacking.

Ronald Koeman has been choosen as new Barcelona manager. He's going to leave Holland National team to join Barça - official statement on this week. Here we go! 🤝🔵🔴 #FCB #Barcelona #Koeman — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2020

Koeman has previously revealed that coaching Barcelona was his 'dream', but was forced to reject the job offer back in January. Speaking on the offer made to him by his former club, Koeman expressed;

"I received a call from Barcelona. I have to keep to my word with the Dutch national team and play at the European Championship. At the moment, the national team is more important."

The former defender continued,

"No one knows what could happen in the future. In my contract, I have the possibility to leave the national team after the European Championship, but it's not the time to think about that because I'm really happy with my job with the Netherlands."

He went on to state that Barcelona is his dream job, saying,

"Everyone knows it's my dream to coach Barcelona one day and let's hope I have another chance in the future. It always depends on your journey. I know that, as a coach, you have to have lots of experience to coach a team like that."

Ronald Koeman has previously coached LaLiga side Valencia

He is reportedly set to succeed Setien at the helm of the Nou Camp. The Spaniard was fired almost immediately after the Blaugrana's 8-2 hammering at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals in Portugal. Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has also reportedly asked to leave the club after their nightmare encounter against the Germans, unless there are no substantial changes made to the squad and management.

Fabrizio Romano expects a statement to be made by Barcelona this week announcing Koeman as their new manager.

