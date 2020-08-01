Reports: Leeds United eye Manchester United and Arsenal players

Leeds United are looking to strengthen their squad this summer and they have set their sights on a few players. According to a report in the Daily Express, Marcelo Bielsa is keen on signing a goalkeeper with Premier League experience.

The report adds that Manchester United's Sergio Romero and Arsenal's Emiliano Martinez are the top targets for the club right now. Leeds are back in the Premier League after 16 years and are desperate to get the players that can help them put up a fight in the league.

Daily Express suggest that Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa is desperate for a goalkeeper as he does not want to put 20-year-old, Illan Meslier under too much pressure. Moreover, former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Kiko Casilla is expected to leave the club and that leaves them without an experienced goalkeeper for next season.

The report also claims that Manchester United might cash-in on Romero as Dean Henderson and David De Gea would be the top 2 goalkeepers at Old Trafford next season.

Leeds United scout talks about the club's transfer plans

Leeds United's top scout, Gaby Ruiz has shed some light on the transfer plans of the newly promoted side and said:

“Our idea is not to make a revolution, far from it. We have enormous confidence in the players that are there right now. In England, they call it: ‘enjoy the moment’ and we know we have an amazing group and dressing room, with a union and profiles of top-level hard-working footballers. We will maintain that backbone and the number of signings will not be very high.”

When asked about some specific transfers, Ruiz refused to add to the speculations. However, he confirmed that Leeds United do have a list of players for different positions on their list and would try to lure as many as possible based on the situation. He said:

“I can’t anticipate anything. It’s because during the confinement we didn’t know what was going to happen and we generated many lists with many options and names for different positions. Now, we’ll try to bring to fruition the players with preferences to strengthen the team.”