Reports: Liverpool to beat Manchester United in race for Derby County youngster Kaide Gordon

According to reports from Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, Liverpool are set to sign highly-rated Derby County forward Kaide Gordon.

Capped by England at the Under-16 level, Gordon is considered one of the best players across Europe in his position and the youngster is rumored to be worth around £1 million.

Kaide Gordon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Age: 16 years old

Position: AM/RW

Club: Derby County

Manchester United transfer target

Link to full video belowpic.twitter.com/wNIjoyKyvK — Ina🇳🇬🇻🇦 (@prime_brodie) January 18, 2021

Manchester United and Tottenham are also looking to snap up the exciting 16-year-old, who claimed Derby’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season, but Liverpool now appear to be in the front row for his signature.

Gordon was handed his senior debut as a substitute in the 4-0 victory over Birmingham City late in December, becoming the fourth-youngest player in Derby County’s history.

Speaking on the youngster’s debut, Derby’s head coach Wayne Rooney said:

“I brought Kaide up with the first team initially to train with us for a week to see how he reacted to it, and he was one of the best trainers,”

“I kept him with us for a couple of weeks and he’s been training now at the same level, if not a better level, to a lot of the players.”

On the teenager's links with several Premier League heavyweights, including defending champions Liverpool, Rooney added:

“Of course there will be interest in Kaide because he is a fantastic player, so we expect there to be interest in him.”

Advertisement

“We can control what we are doing at this football club, but we can't control if other teams make bids for our players.”

Derby County could cash in on Liverpool target amid financial crisis

Queens Park Rangers v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship

Though an agreement is yet to be struck with Derby County, Liverpool expect progress to be made this week, as they plan on landing the striker in the next 48 hour for a fee of £1 million that could eventually rise to £3 million.

❗️NEW: Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Kaide Gordon from Derby County. Deal for Gordon, 16, is £1M+ guaranteed and could rise to £3m. Not signed yet but heading that way. An attacking midfielder, Gordon seen as one of the best at his age. [@mcgrathmike - @TeleFootball] pic.twitter.com/C1ReqyoBuZ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 24, 2021

Advertisement

Derby will be looking to cash in on several players due to their financial situation and will need to generate funds before the end of the season.

There has been a stalemate in the club’s ongoing takeover plans, and this has caused delays in players being paid their wages. Newly-appointed captain Jason Knight has also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Burnley interested in signing the 19-year-old.