Reports: Liverpool consider selling Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool are reportedly considering selling both Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri during the January transfer window.

The addition of Diogo Jota and the January signing of Takumi Minamino have added to the Reds' options in attack. That has meant both Origi and Shaqiri have been reduced to bit-part roles in the squad.

And now, according to ESPN, the Reds are ready to listen to offers for both players during the upcoming January transfer window.

Origi has featured sparingly this season, even though that included two starts in the Champions League against Midtjylland and Atalanta.

The Belgian has played only one minute in the Premier League this season, when he was used as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Shaqiri was also used as an impact player by Klopp earlier in the season before picking up the latest in a series of injuries that have derailed his Liverpool career.

Shaqiri played pivotal roles in the Premier League win against West Ham United and the Champions League win against Midtjylland. However, he hasn't played for the Reds since the previous international break.

Jota, Minamino have pushed Origi and Shaqiri further down the pecking order at Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri has produced a couple of eye-catching cameos this season.

Both Origi and Shaqiri played crucial roles for Klopp during the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign, which the Reds won.

Origi scored twice in the sensational comeback against Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-final at Anfield, while Shaqiri assisted one of Georginio Wijnaldum's goals that day.

Origi also scored the second goal to seal the win in the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid, when Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

This season, though, even with all the injury problems Liverpool have had, they have been reasonably stocked in attacking positions. Jota, especially, has been a revelation, hitting the ground running after his move from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Liverpool are two center-backs short for the remainder of the season. Both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have injured knees, and it would be a bonus for Klopp to be able to field either of them.

Joel Matip's injury record hardly paints an encouraging picture, so it would not be a surprise if Liverpool do sign a center-back in January. For that, they could be making the funds necessary by offering Shaqiri and Origi to interested clubs.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Ozan Kabak, Ben White, and Perr Schuurs in recent times.