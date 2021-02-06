Liverpool considering summer move for Leeds star - Reports 

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have set their sights set on signing Leeds United winger Raphinha in the summer.
The Brazilian signed for Leeds United from Stade Rennais for €17m in the summer after spending just one season with the French side. His performances during his brief stint in France were highly impressive, and Leeds moved for him as they gained promotion into the English top flight.
Now it looks like Raphinha might be on the move again, as reports suggest titleholders Liverpool are interested in the 24-year-old.
Raphinha has made an impact with four goals and four assists in 16 league appearances for the Peacocks this season.
Liverpool looking to bolster their attack
Liverpool have a solid and proven pair on either side of their attack in Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
Last season, the pair scored 18 and 19 goals respectively in the Premier League and they have proven to be reliable goalscorers. However, a dip in form and multiple injuries this season has left manager Jurgen Klopp in need of more depth in attack.
Diogo Jota has also made an impact at Liverpool after his summer move from Wolves. Jota scored five goals in five league starts this season while scoring another four in six Champions League games before he sustained a knee injury.
While the Portuguese international has impressed, the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino, who is now on loan at Southampton, have struggled to deliver with just three goal contributions between them in the league.
Liverpool scouts are reportedly keeping tabs on Raphinha, and have been impressed by his development under Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa.
The winger, with his electrifying pace and dribbling ability, scores goals and creates chances. He could also be a game-changer off the bench for the side, who are in dire need of creativity.Published 06 Feb 2021, 21:40 IST