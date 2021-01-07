Reports: Liverpool handed huge advantage over Real Madrid in the chase for Kylian Mbappe

According to reports from AS, Kylian Mbappe could be headed to the Premier League, as Liverpool have been handed a huge advantage over Real Madrid in the pursuit of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Since joining PSG in a €180 million deal in 2018, the Frenchman has developed into one of Europe’s elite players, forming a devastating partnership with Brazilian ace Neymar. The 22-year-old inspired France to the 2018 World Cup and has helped the Ligue 1 champions to a plethora of trophies.

Mbappe, however, shocked the Paris Saint-Germain faithful last year when he revealed that he was prepared to call it quits at the Parc des Princes.

The Frenchman was immediately linked with a £300 million mega-deal, with Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid, who were keen on signing the Frenchman during his spell at Monaco, all mentioned as potential suitors.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of Real Madrid target Mbappe

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a longtime admirer of Mbappe and has not hidden his desire to sign the Frenchman from the media.

Jürgen Klopp is in close contact with Kylian Mbappe who he dreams of signing, in order to have the forward at his command at Liverpool. (@SPORT) pic.twitter.com/QLeLVX7ix0 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) January 5, 2021

It has been reported that the Liverpool boss is desperate to add Mbappe to his ranks and has been in contact with the Frenchman. According to reports from AS, via Sport Witness, Liverpool have now been handed a huge advantage over Real Madrid in their pursuit of the PSG star.

The Spanish news outlet claim Liverpool part-time owner and NBA legend LeBron James could play a huge role in convincing Mbappe to favor an Anfield move over Real Madrid.

LeBron James and Mbappe recently swapped profile pictures on Instagram as part of a Nike sponsorship, as both athletes are currently contracted to the brand.

LeBron James and Kylian Mbappe swap profile pictures ahead of a rumored collab on a new edition of the LeBron 18s pic.twitter.com/J2MG0VJZxT — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 5, 2021

It is believed that Liverpool’s Nike kit sponsorship could also be a huge factor in compelling Mbappe to join the Reds. The pacy hitman was heavily linked with a Liverpool move in the summer, after he heaped praises on the Premier League champions.

"What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing," the PSG star said via BBC.

"They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'.

Mbappe is currently contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until June 2022.