Reports: Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos on a free transfer

According to Spanish TV outlet El Chiringuito, Liverpool are interested in Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and are looking to sign him at the end of the season.

With just six months left on his contract at the Bernabeu, renewal talks between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid have reportedly reached a total stalemate.

Florentino Perez and @SergioRamos met last Wednesday where the captain informed the President that he's not accepting the club's latest renewal proposal and he will listen to other offers - to which Florentino replied: "If you have a good offer we will understand." [@jpedrerol] pic.twitter.com/e9bA9yXskK — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) January 5, 2021

According to Marca, the defender is seeking a move away from the Spanish giants as they refused to agree to his terms.

Several clubs across Europe have been monitoring the situation of the Real Madrid star, with Paris Saint-Germain keen on his signature.

It is reported that the La Liga champions have also started a search for a replacement for the four-time Champions League winner and have outlined Villarreal central defender Pau Torres as a potential candidate.

Sergio Ramos could quit Real Madrid to join Liverpool in the summer

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a summer move for the Real Madrid captain, as they seek an immediate solution to their defensive woes.

With a host of high-profile defenders struggling for fitness, the Merseyside-based club has struggled in defence this season.

The centre-back problems continue for Liverpool...



Joel Matip comes off with a suspected groin injury 🤕#LIVWBA pic.twitter.com/oIxPd2qiux — Goal (@goal) December 27, 2020

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had to pair Jordan Henderson and Fabinho at the centre of defence in their 1-0 loss to Southampton on Monday as the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez remain on the sidelines with long-term injuries.

Should Ramos quit Real Madrid as a free agent in June, Liverpool could seize this opportunity to snap up one of the world’s finest and most experienced defender for free.

While he might not be a long-lasting solution, he would undoubtedly bring stability and make an immediate impact for Liverpool.

Sergio Ramos is reportedly seeking a move away from Real Madrid as they refused to agree to his terms

Sergio Ramos has won a total of 20 major trophies for Los Blancos since completing a €27-million move from Sevilla in 2005, including four La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League titles and four Club World Cup titles.

He also has three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups in his trophy-laden Real Madrid career.

The 34-year-old became the highest-scoring defender in La Liga history back in June 2020, while he also holds the record for the highest-scoring defender in international history.