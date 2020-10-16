Liverpool are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore, according to reports from Spain.

Traore, who has a big admirer in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, is being touted as an addition to the Liverpool attack, which has just been beefed up by the addition of his former Wolves team-mate Diogo Jota.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, a move for Traore to Liverpool is said to be 'logical'. Mundo Deportivo are also reporting that Wolves are set to demand in the region of £63.5m for Traore, in any clubs show concrete interest in a transfer for the Spain international.

At this point, it does seem unlikely that Liverpool will make a move for the Spain international, having just added Jota to their ranks in the summer. Liverpool also signed Japan international Takumi Minamino from Austrian side RB Salzburg in January.

Those two players already add to Liverpool's strength in attack with the famed front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino still going strong for the Reds.

Liverpool, Barcelona linked with signing Adama Traore

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Apart from LIverpool, Barcelona are also said to be interested in making a move for Traore, who made his first start for Spain in the recent UEFA Nations League fixture against Ukraine, which they lost 1-0.

Traore left Barcelona in 2015 to join Aston Villa, but endured two successive Premier League relegations, after he joined Middlesbrough just a year later.

Advertisement

But ever since his move to Wolves, Traore has been reinvented as an attacker and is now one of Nuno Espirito Santo's principle attacking threats.

"It's not my decision whether I would suit Barcelona," Traore said. "My mentality is to work every day to be better."

Traore said that he still keeps an eye out for things that happen at Barcelona, and that he is in regular touch with Barcelona's young winger Ansu Fati.

"We talk about everything. Even some more general topics because I have been at the club for many years and so has he.

"We met in the academy and have spoken about things to do with the team, the things that we happened together at Barcelona. We know each other well."

Traore will return to Premier League action this weekend, as Wolves travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Monday night.