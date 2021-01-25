Reports: Liverpool could look to sign Barcelona star for cheap this summer

Liverpool could reportedly sign Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele this summer as they try to strengthen their squad.

The Reds' troubled season continues as they were knocked out of the FA Cup on Sunday following their defeat to Manchester United in the 4th round of the competition.

Liverpool have constantly been burdened by injuries and ailments this season and now find themselves in 4th place in the Premier League, 6 points off the top spot.

Manager Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's hierarchy will look to strengthen the team in the summer, with the pandemic's influence on the club's finances rendering them inactive in the ongoing transfer window.

There are a number of players who are expected to be signed by the Merseyside giants this summer. Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele is reportedly one of those targets, with the club having previously shown interest in the winger.

He's leftfooted, but he shoots better with his right😂#Dembele — Johan Lindahl (@wickablam) January 19, 2021

Barcelona signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €130 million following Neymar's departure. However, he has constantly struggled due to injuries.

The 23-year-old is currently playing his 4th season at Camp Nou but is yet to make 100 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan club. He has scored 25 goals and made 19 assists in that time.

To make matters worse, he has only played 12 full matches in his time at Barcelona, highlighting the fact that he has been unable to cement a place for himself in the club's starting 11.

With Ousmane Dembele's current contract at Barcelona set to expire next summer, recent reports claim that Liverpool could try to sign him for a bargain price this summer.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp's interest in the player is well known. The Liverpool manager reportedly tried acquiring him on loan a few months ago, although nothing eventually materialised.

However, this summer may be a completely different case if no new contract is signed. Dembele will only have 12 months left on his contract, and Barcelona might be tempted to sell him and recoup as much money as they can rather than risk him leaving for free in 2022.

Liverpool will face stiff competition for Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele (left) in action for Barcelona

Despite his horrific injury record, Ousmane Dembele is still considered to be one of the best young players in the world and is understood to be on the radar of several top European clubs.

Advertisement

I will reiterate #dembele is the best Young player in the world. — 🅰️mani (@AmaniMuhindo) January 17, 2021

According to The Mirror, if Liverpool seek to sign the Barcelona star, they will have to stave off competition from the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Juventus, who are all reportedly monitoring the Frenchman.